The Crown, Blakes 7 actor dies – The Hollywood Reporter





Veteran British stage actor Stephen Greif has died aged 78. His death was announced online Monday by his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates. “With great sadness, we announce the passing of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His long career included many roles on screen and on stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. He will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the talent agency’s Twitter site said. read. Greif played the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Bernard Weatherill, in the fourth season of The crown in 2020. And the British actor was also known for his performance as Space Commander Travis in Blake’s 7a science fiction series that ran from 1978 to 1981. Greif was born on August 26, 1944, in Sawbridgeworth, Herts, in a nursing home that was once a residence for Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII. He graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, before embarking on British theater, first with the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon. After touring North America with this famous British theater troupe, Greif joined the Prospect Theater Company, where he performed in stage productions of Richard II and Edward II with the Lord of the Rings actor Ian McKellen. After stints in theater with The National Theater at The Old Vic – where he worked with Laurence Olivier, Joan Plowright and Anthony Hopkins – Greif worked extensively in London’s West End, including playing Biff in a revival of Arthur Miller . Death of a sellerfor which he received an Olivier Prize nomination. He has also performed in stage productions opposite Albert Finney, Frank Langella, Elaine Stritch, Topol, Denholm Elliott, Felicity Kendall, Frances De La Tour, Jerry Hall, Joseph Fiennes and Lesley Manville. On TV, Greif landed the role of traitorous space commander Travis in Blake’s 7. His UK TV credits also include Doctor Who, New Tricks, Silent Witness, Waking The Dead, He Kills Coppers, Eastenders and cult series like Persuaders, Professionals, Minder and The New Avengers. On the big screen, Greif appeared in Risen, Woman in Gold, Bill, Boogie Woogy, Casanova, Shoot on Sight, Eichmann and The reverse of anger. Actor and director Barnaby Edwards paid tribute to Greif on his own Twitter account: “Very saddened to hear that Stephen Greif has left us. A rock-solid performer with a voice as liquid and deadly as molten lava. When it came to playing bad guys, he was second to none. His acerbic wit and obvious intelligence made him a pleasure to lead. Thanks for the fun, Stephen.

