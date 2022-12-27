Connect with us

Ranveer Singh’s career is over, according to KRK

 


Mumbai police interrogate Ranveer Singh in nude photoshoot case

Mumbai: Bollywood is currently going through the toughest phase as films from the South are doing exceptionally well at the box office. Telugu and Tamil films have eclipsed the Hindi film industry. This year, we witnessed that except for a few Bollywood movies, almost all of them struggled to make their mark.

While the topic is discussed everywhere, why big builds fail, several critics have shared their opinions. In the midst of all this, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan had made a big statement.

He is often seen targeting various B-Town celebrities and now he has mocked Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and Khan. He only sees the future of Bollywood in Kartik Aryan.

As Ranveeer Singh’s Cirkus is in theaters right now, let’s take a look at what KRK had to say about Bajirao.

KRK mentioned on microblogging site Twitter that Ranveer Singh’s career is over.

Directed by Rohit Sheety, Cirkus earned 20.85 crores in its debut weekend. The movie failed to impress audiences, which is why KRK may have tweeted, but in the past, we’ve seen Ranveer deliver big hits.

KRK usually makes controversial statements and of course we know that all is not well with Ranveer Singh at the moment. But he has several other projects in his pipeline and can impress audiences.

What do you think? Can Ranveer bounce back or do you agree with KRK. Mention it in the comment box.

