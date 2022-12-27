



by James Cameron Avatar: The Way of the Water snagged $95.5 million over the four-day Christmas weekend to easily sink the competition at the domestic box office. Outside of the big-budget tentpole, there wasn’t much to do, thanks to brutal weather and a general apathy among moviegoers for other new films. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish launched behind expectations, while Whitney Houston: I want to dance with someone and Babylon got off to a bad start. Christmas Eve fell on a Saturday and Christmas on a Sunday this year, which didn’t help matters. Turnover was down sharply even compared to last year. The hope now is that traffic will pick up this week and over the New Year weekend. Not that Avatar 2 is worried. The 20th Century Disney movie fared better than expected at Christmas to close Monday with an estimated domestic tally of $293.2 million and $955.1 million worldwide to become the second picture highest-grossing Hollywood actress of the year behind Top Gun: Maverick. Abroad, The way of the water raised $168.6 million over the Christmas weekend (three days) for a foreign total through Sunday of $601.7 million, including more than $100 million from China. By the end of Monday – Boxing Day – the foreign total had risen to $661.9 million. DreamWorks Animation and Universal’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which began its run on Wednesday, had forecast a six-day launch in the $30-35 million range. Instead, the film posted a six-day launch of $25-26 million. Its lackluster performance underscores lingering concerns about the strength of the family market as the industry recovers from the pandemic. Universal remains convinced the last wish will have a long run in theaters as it faces little competition in the coming weeks. the last wish, which earned an A CinemaScore, came in at No. 2 nationally. Overseas, it has grossed a total of $32.5 million for an expected worldwide run-up of $57.2 million through Monday. by TriStar Whitney Houston: I want to dance with someone and Paramount Babylon both adults needed, also a dying demo in the pandemic era. I want to dance with someone is expected to open between $6.6 million and $6.8 million for the four days despite an A CinemaScore from audiences and rave reviews. At the international box office, the biopic raked in a very modest $2.6 million in its first 31 international markets. Paramount is full of stars Babylon, which received a C+ CinemaScore, is shaping up to be a big disappointment unless it bounces back quickly. Damien Chazelle’s period Hollywood film, which as Avatar 2, runs three hours north, is planning a four-day opening of just $4.9 million. The film, which costs at least $80 million to make before marketing, is Paramount’s first miss of the year. At the specialized box office, The whale extended to a total of 603 cinemas over Christmas. The A24 movie is expected to gross around $1.5 million over the four-day weekend for a domestic total of $3.1 million. Among the novelties, the famous Sarah Polley women who talk opened Friday in eight rooms. The MGM and UAR movie, like many other adult-friendly titles, opened at around $56,000 for a localization average of around $7,000.

