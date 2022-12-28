Bollywood celebrities who backed startups in 2022: Suniel Shetty, Ranveer Singh and more





Bollywood and Indian startups have one thing in common: they both serve the general public. Over the years, celebrities have shown huge interest in startups. Apart from having successful careers, popular Bollywood stars and cricketers have already invested in several startups. With Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt investing in startups, this says a lot about the popularity of the Indian startup ecosystem and the significant increase in new founders, new startups, global fund inflow and mergers and acquisitions. Many Bollywood stars have backed startups that match their personality and lifestyle. Check out the list of Bollywood celebrities who invested in startups in 2022: Ranveer Singh Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has invested an undisclosed amount in SUGAR Cosmetics, a leading omnichannel beauty company. The cosmetics company, which debuted in 2012, offers high-end, cruelty-free makeup products. Suniel Shetty Actor Suniel Shetty invested an undisclosed sum in fitness startup Aquatein in February 2022. He also became the startups brand ambassador. Aquatein, founded in 2019 by Ananta Prabhala, is a ketogenic, gluten-free, lactose-free and 100% vegetarian drink consisting mainly of water with added protein. Pankaj Tripathi Actor Pankaj Tripathi, known for playing antagonistic roles in films, has invested an undisclosed amount in agri-tech startup Krishi Network. Krishi Network intends to rapidly expand its AI-based technology platform across India with this investment. Sarah Ali Khan In March 2022, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan made an undisclosed investment in D2C startup The Souled Store. She also became associated with the capital. The Souled Store offers pop culture and casual clothing for men and women. It was created in 2013 by Vedang Patel, Harsh Lal, Aditya Sharma and Rohin Samtaney. It claims to hold over 180 licenses, including those from Disney, Warner Bros., WWE, IPL and Viacom18. Anouchka Sharma Actor Anushka Sharma made an undisclosed investment in plant-based meat start-up Blue Tribe with her husband, Virat Kohli in February 2022. Blue Tribe is a start-up that sells meat substitutes made from plants like frozen ground beef, chicken nuggets, keema, chicken sausage rolls and momos that taste, look, feel and cook like real meat. It was founded in 2017 by Sandeep Singh and Nikki Arora Singh. Rana Daggubati Startup Rana Daggubatis Ikonz raised undisclosed seed funding from venture capital firm Village Global and technology investment firm Woodstock in March 2022. The money raised would be used to nurture artistic talent around the world , hire top tech talent to build their metaverse, and get rid of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from their IP partners. Athiya Shetty In March 2022, Athiya Shetty invested an undisclosed amount in Delhi-based social commerce startup NCR Stage3. She will also join Stage3 as Creative Director. Sabena Puri, Sanchit Baweja and Rina Dhaka founded Stage3 in 2016 as a fashion and lifestyle social commerce marketplace. Sonu Sood Actor Sonu Sood and Jitin Bhatia co-founded and launched Explurger, an AI-powered social media app, in June 2022. Explurger, a freemium app, uses AI to automatically write travel stories and rewards users for participating in conversations. It helps users find routes selected by travelers as well as maps, photos and guides.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra In July 2022, Shilpa Shetty invested an undisclosed amount in nutraceutical brands D2C Fast&Up and Chicnutrix. Additionally, she has become a brand ambassador for these companies, working to support and advance personal care and health in India. On top of that, Shilpa Shetty has invested in Simple Soulful and Mamaearth. Samantha Prabhu In March 2022, Samantha Prabhu invested an undisclosed amount in Hyderabad-based SustainKart, which is an e-commerce marketplace for sustainable products, with partial funding. SustainKart, founded in 2021 by Shilpa Reddy and Kanthi Dutt, offers eco-friendly and sustainable products ranging from fashion to home decor, beauty and wellness, home furnishings to gifts, nutrition and snacks, child and pet care, and more.

