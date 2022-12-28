The Truth Behind the Movie ‘Babylon’: The Hollywood Story, Explained

Warning: The following article contains minor spoilers on the fate of some of the characters in Babylon.

The 20s may have roared, but in film they were quiet until The Jazz Singer. Released in 1927, Al Jolson’s classic ushered in the era of walkie-talkies, an epic transformation that forced studios to reshape stages for sound, revise set protocols for cast and crew, and reassess the type of hardware that worked best with the new technology.

This upheaval forms the backdrop for Damien Chazelles’ delirious take on the period, Babylon, which follows a handful of characters trying to navigate the delicate transition that stifled some of Hollywood’s hottest careers and revolutionized the industry. .

Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, an alcoholic and womanizing leading man loosely based on John Gilbert, among other actors from this era. Conrad regards sound as essential to the art form to which he has devoted his life. Ironically, that gets him in.

Margot Robbies’ character, Nellie LaRoy, is a gifted boyish girl taking Hollywood by storm. Like Clara Bow, a vibrant young star who built her reputation playing the bad girl, Nellie struggles to stay relevant as the 1920s gives way to a decade of depression, war and uncertainty.

To gauge the eras between reality and fiction, The Times spoke with Babylon director Chazelle and film scholars Annette Insdorf of Columbia University and Jonathan Kuntz of the UCLA School of Theatre, Film and Television. Here are their ideas.

Image of sound eclipses

From the earliest days until the 1920s, the motion picture camera went from stationary, approaching the audience’s point of view, to roaming freely in films like Abel Gances Napoleon, King Vidors The Crowd and the Oscar winner 1927 Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans by FW Murnau. The Silent Camera was hand-cranked, lightweight, and relatively quiet. However, capturing sound required cameras with noisy motors and quiet airships around their bodies, making them unwieldy and relegating them to their old static positioning.

The advent of walkie-talkies undermined the rich image as a source of meaning. Additionally, street scenes almost disappeared for about 20 years, Insdorf said. They returned when lighter camera equipment was developed in the 1940s, with films like Billy Wilders Lost Weekend and Jules Dassins The Naked City.

In fact, the cameras were in motion again in 1932. Microphones hung from movable poles above the actors, and sound mixing techniques became more sophisticated, freeing the filmmakers.

Outdated characters

Similar to John Gilbert, Pitts’ character sees his fame evaporate in a few years. Rumor has it that Gilbert, a leading man in the 1920s, had a high-pitched voice that couldn’t cut through walkie-talkies. But that’s just rumour. More likely, big studio bosses saw an opportunity to release an actor with a big contract when Gilbert’s films began to stumble at the box office.

His whole style and look just didn’t work in the early ’30s, Kuntz said of Gilbert’s suave, courteous manner. It’s hard to maintain Hollywood stardom even without the transition to sound. They may have thought down-to-earth Clark Gable-type guys who spoke more in a lively voice than John Gilbert meant a change of style.

Gilbert and Clara Bow, on whom the character of Robbies is partially based, had personal issues which hampered their careers. Nicknamed the It girl, Bow had a meteoric rise and fall in the space of a few years.

That moment when the bad girl went out of fashion was definitely part of what confronted Clara Bow and ultimately ruined her rise, Chazelle said. Once these changes were in the air, she became increasingly aware of the parties she was no longer invited to.

Another factor was that Broadway came to Hollywood in 1930, bringing a new breed of actors, including Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn, Bette Davis and Humphrey Bogart.

No love for latin sounding lovers

As Babylon shows, Hollywood was one of the most diverse communities in the country. Portrayed by Rudolph Valentino and Ramon Novarro, the Latin lover became a standard in the 1920s but the archetype did not survive in the 1930s.

Once the sound kicks in, so many Latino actors in Hollywood are channeled into one or two people who can completely hide their accent and heritage, Chazelle noted.

Greta Garbo’s career has accelerated despite her Swedish accent. She made her walkie-talkie debut in a now classic Eugene ONeills Anna Christie adaptation, which was promoted under the tagline Garbo Talks!

Garbo successfully transitioned to the sound in 1930, as did Ingrid Bergman nine years later, said Insdorf, who suggested a Scandinavian accent might have been easier for audiences to accept.

The accent worked for her. It added mystique and mystery, Chazelle said of Garbo. But the number of actors they tried [to market with] So and so speaks! and it didn’t work much more than the occasional Garbos we remember making the transition.

Wanted: Generic Accents

While foreign accents were tolerated, regional accents were prohibited. In the movies, Georgian Oliver Hardy didn’t speak like a Southerner, Dick Powell didn’t sound like an Arkansan native, and Barbara Stanwyck hid her Brooklynite. All settled on a Mid-Atlantic accent that has characterized cinema for decades.

At the time, they wanted to set characters as generic as possible, Kuntz said. They tried to make everything as accessible to everyone as possible.

A genre is born

Warner Bros. The Jazz Singer was the first musical, followed by 1929’s MGM Broadway Melody, the first talkie to win an Oscar. Although the genre was triggered by the development of sound, it was tactile for a time, as films were shot with still cameras, a turn-off for audiences.

In 1930, they were extracting musical numbers from movies and turning them into dramas because audiences didn’t want to sit and see them from afar, Kuntz noted.

It was not until Busby Berkeley arrived on the scene in 1932 that the musical numbers regained their momentum through creative cutting and shot selection, making the genre a quintessential cinematic form.

Later revolutions

The closest modern Hollywood has come to a technological revolution on the scale of the switch to walkie-talkies was the introduction of digital cameras in the late 1990s. Not only did this require exhibitors to retool theaters like the had made the advent of sound 70 years earlier, but in the early 2000s, only a minority of productions were still shooting on film.

I shoot on film. I love the way it captures the light, the range of colors, the skin tones, especially the Californian light shoot like in LaLa Land and Babylon, Chazelle said, joining the likes of Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg who continue to rely on film. . (Chazelles’ first film, Whiplash, was shot digitally, however.)

They’re sort of the Chaplin and Lillian Gish of the modern era, and they’re right, Kuntz said, checking out the names of the most important silent film proponents. Nothing like 35mm film. But it’s also mixed in with the theatrical cinematic experience that’s going away. And losing that is significant. Once that’s done, it’s not exactly the same Hollywood it was for 100 years.

Is the sky always falling?

In the 20th century, some actors in the film industry feared that television would kill the movies, but they survived. Now, streaming services like Netflix seem to be taking audiences away from the big screen experience. But Chazelle is not one of the pessimists.

If you look back to the ’50s, it was part of the subtext behind the airing of Singing in the Rain on TV threatening the cinematic experience, Chazelle said of the Gene Kelly classic, which plays a starring role in Babylon. I guess I remain optimistic that people will come together in a dark room to experience a film together, which will continue to survive.