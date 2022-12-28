Director’s Cut | EXCLUSIVE with Madhur Bhandarkar: Bollywood must stop copy-pasting and work on original scripts

Of Chandni Bar to India Lockdown released recently, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is known for his films with original content and most importantly, all of his films have a message. In a chat with Firstpost, Madhur says he still doesn’t understand the entertainment industry’s craze for big stars. He believes in making films on a controlled budget and it’s been his USP ever since. Chandni Bar days.

Excerpts from the interview:

How is cinema changing over time and what has 2022 taught you?

The cinema changes almost every five years. There is a major overhaul in the film industry. I know 2022 has not been a good year for Bollywood as cinema is not doing well at the box office. I think 2023 is going to be huge and audiences are definitely back in theaters. When it comes to the evolution of the entertainment industry, there has definitely been an overhaul as OTT has been huge for audiences. Pandemic people depended on the OTT to keep themselves entertained when cinemas were closed. OTT has changed the audience model of audience. They were watching movies, series, documentaries, world cinema and they were exposed to cinema like never before.

Which is more important to you, the star or the story?

Both are parallel. I made movies from the beginning with the stories I believed in since Chandni Bar to India Lockdown which came out recently. I’m very happy with the kind of films I’ve been able to make. But saying that there are certain low-budget films, where you have to have actors who are big names because the production company, the backers will not give you the desirable budget if you want a big star. People tell me that why don’t you take big stars. Take the example of India Lockdown, it performed fabulously well on the digital platform and it received great reviews as well. People told me that and there were some producers who called me to tell me that you had made a very good film, but why didn’t you take big stars?

Now I don’t understand the logic of taking big stars for my projects. All my actors in India Lockdown performed very well. I still can’t understand the obsession with big stars. I heard from producers who said to me, your screenplay is good, but why don’t you get big stars. And it’s not just the current scenario, it happened a lot during my Page 3 days. Because of the business aspect, this whole idea of ​​getting big stars for projects will always be there. So it will be there because the production houses think that if I invest a certain amount of money, the result must be commercially viable. But I believe in making films with a controlled budget. I don’t waste time during filming. But it differs from person to person. Some need big stars to put together a movie. If I sit with an ordinary person, I say a certain movie is coming up, they instantly want to know who the hero or heroine is. If they are new names, their interests diminish. To attract people to come to the cinema, I think it has become very essential to have big stars. For the big production houses, cinema is a business. So their calculation goes with the stars.

But for independent directors like me, for 21 years, I also had to rely on stars. I remember when I used to Trishakti, which is message-driven cinema, so I told the producer that the film had a message. I remember the producer telling me, Tumhaara kiya message hai hama bata do, for that I don’t need to make a film.(You tell us the message, for that we don’t need to make a movie). He said this very sarcastically like why do I need to make a movie for this even though the movie has a message.

You have managed to find a balance between commerce and creativity; how do you do this?

India Lockdown budget was a costume budget from a big budget movie or less than that. But I still do that and there were friends who said, Madhur you are doing movies in the middle of the road. Your films are neither arty nor commercial. They are something in between. I don’t mind watching commercial cinema and I have been watching Prakash Mehra, Subash Ghais cinema since my childhood. I am also a big fan of Rajnikath. But at the same time I’m a great admirer of Govid Nihalani, Shyam Benegal or Satyajit Ray. For me, cinema is either good cinema or bad cinema. But yeah, I maintain a balance in the films that gives audiences engaging films and I maintain a fast pace too. I edit my films and I don’t keep them for too long because right now the viewers’ attention span has gone down. I maintain a balance by making an advertising film with a message. As for Babli bouncer for Hotstar, it was an engaging and humorous film and at the same time there was also humor. People also ask me how I manage to make a film with a small budget. Like I did India Lockdown in 25 days. I work more on the script and my work from home is very strong. I never go over budget on my movies and that’s been my USP ever since. Chandni Bar days.

What will be the trends of 2023 in terms of cinema?

Southern cinema has been a great support for Pan Indian viewers. It started last year with Pushpa, RRR, KGF, Kantara all of these films were brilliantly successful at the box office. KGF has been huge. I was hypnotized by kantara, the way it was done. I feel it’s time to focus on the writing, the screenplay. He must be strong. We need to work on original scripts and give writers the kind of freedom they want and do less copying and pasting. Cinema must change for the better and we have it in us. We have the talent and the writers too. But if we happen to give a link to an English film and ask him to make some changes and keep the subject matter of the film exactly the same, then what will the writers do? He must also survive.

