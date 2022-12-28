Glass Onion: where you’ve seen whiskey actor Madelyn Cline before





For those who were lucky enough to see the sequel to Rian Johnson Knives out, Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads, over Thanksgiving weekend, you were treated to a fun and twisty murder story featuring no less than a row of talented murderers. For everyone else, Glass Onion is Netflix’s holiday season event, with a star-studded cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig as Southern Detective Benoit Blanc, plus Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Mone, Dave Bautista, and more. The film is a veritable acting showcase for some of Hollywood’s A-list talent, and Madelyn Cline stands out among the bunch as Dave Bautistas’ influential girlfriend, Whiskey. Not quite the household name the other cast members are counted for, Cline delivers what seems like a star performance in a role that showcases his comedic chops. Whiskey is Twitch’s management assistant and the girlfriend of Bautistas men’s rights activist Duke Cody. And Whiskey seems to go along with Dukes schtick in hopes of exploiting him in his own internet fame. She also has her own special relationship with Edward Nortons Miles Bron, the billionaire at the center of the Glass Onions story. To say more would spoil some of the fun and plot of Johnson’s gnarly comedy-thriller. It’s fitting that Clines’ breakout role happens on Netflix, as that’s largely where his greatest career moments have occurred so far. In 2017, Cline appeared in the second season of stranger things as Hawkins High School student Tina, who takes an interest in new student Billy Hargrove and throws a Halloween party attended by several of the main characters. Given what happens to Billy in stranger things 3maybe it was for the best that she never got too close Meanwhile, in 2020, Cline landed a starring role in Netflix’s teen drama External banks as Sarah Cameron, a member of the wealthy Kook clan who likes to mix it up with the lower class Pogues. The series has been renewed for a third season which is set to air in 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denofgeek.com/movies/glass-onion-where-seen-whiskey-actor-madelyn-cline/

