Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl Airing December 28 on Disney+





This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, a magical live concert experience with a special introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda will be available to stream Wednesday, December 28, exclusively on Disney+. Enter Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios Encanto reunites at the Hollywood Bowl for a jaw-dropping concert featuring fan-favorite musical numbers from the now three-times soundtrack GRAMMY nominated. With Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitn (as Pepa), Mauro Castillo (as Flix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma), accompanied by special guests legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin GRAMMY winners Carlos Vives and Andrs Cepeda Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl transforms the historic venue into the world of animated film that has become a global phenomenon. This live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and Disney Animations Encanto songs. Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl is directed by Chris Howe (Coldplay Live at Whitby Abbey, Bruno Mars: 24k Magic Live at Apollo) and choreographed by Jamal Sims (original Encanto film choreographer) and Kai Martinez with production design by Misty Buckley (Coldplays 2016 Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show, ABCs The Little Mermaid Live!). Sally Wood (BRIT Awards 2021, An Audience with Adele) is the creative showrunner of Fulwell 73 Productions, with Gabe Turner, Emma Conway and Lou Fox serving as executive producers. Hollywood Bowls’ visual transformation into a Casita is hosted by NorthHouse (Coldplay at Queens Platinum Jubilee). The concert is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, Live Nation-Hewitt Silva and Disney Concerts, as well as AMP Worldwide, the team behind several highly acclaimed live-to-film events at the Hollywood Bowl, including Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in Concert, with Zooey Deschanel and Kelsey Grammer, as well as Disneys The Nightmare Before Christmas, with Danny Elfman and Catherine OHara. For Disney Branded Television, Marc Buhaj is vice president, unscripted and non-fictional, and Nicole Silveira is vice president, unscripted. Bandleader Anthony Parnther leads the full orchestra, performing music from the film and favorite songs live, and the outstanding cast and special guest artists perform acclaimed songs from the film live. A Colombian group, made up of musicians from the soundtrack, accompanies the orchestra. Walt Disney Animation Studios Encanto tells the story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the Colombian mountains in a magical home within a bustling town in a wonderful and charming place called Encanto. The magic of the Encanto blessed each child in the family with a unique gift ranging from super strength to the power to heal all but one child: Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides she’s the only ordinary madrigal who just might be her exceptional family’s last hope. Encanto’s soundtrack to the film features eight original songs by Oscar-nominated, Tony, and GRAMMY singer-songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana), with an original score by Oscar-nominated composer Germaine Franco. The RIAA-certified platinum soundtrack held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart for nine non-consecutive weeks, and the three-time RIAA-certified platinum song We Dont Talk About Bruno topped the Hot 100 chart for five weeks. the soundtrack and the song held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for five consecutive weeks. The Encanto movie soundtrack was nominated for three GRAMMY Awards Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media Album, Score Soundtrack for Visual Media and Song Written for Visual Media for We Dont Talk About Bruno.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://socalthrills.com/encanto-at-the-hollywood-bowl-dec-28-on-disney/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos