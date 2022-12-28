Top 10 Biggest Bollywood Flops and Hit Movies of 2022 in India Shamshera Cirkus Dhakaad Samrat Prithviraj box office collection 2022





Bollywood’s biggest box office flops of 2022 2022 was a year where moviegoers returned to the cinema for the big screen experience. After a long hiatus from cinemas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, viewers have flocked to theaters to see some of Bollywood’s most anticipated big-budget films. However, many movies failed to perform at the box office and ended up being box office flops of 2022. As the year draws to a close, here are the biggest Hindi movie flops in the box office of the year: Some of the best Bollywood flop movies of 2022: Circus Released on December 23, Cirkus is helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in key roles. The highly anticipated Christmas release, however, failed to perform at the box office. The film hit Rs 20 crore in its opening weekend and on its first Monday, the film’s earnings were reportedly around Rs 23 crore. While there’s still time for the film to pick up at the box office, trade pundits aren’t expecting a big boost. Lal Singh Chadha Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, performed poorly at the box office. The film could not have recouped its budget of Rs 186 crore. Laal Singh Chaddha, however, received a mixed reaction on social media. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles and is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Dhaakad According to reports, Kangana Ranaut’s high-profile film Dhaakad failed to recoup its budget of Rs 85 crore. The film was directed by Razneesh Ghai and co-stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in key roles. Samrat Prithviraj Akshay Kumar’s film Samrat Prithviraj made headlines for the controversies surrounding the film’s title. The film, co-starring Manushi Chhillar, fetched Rs 68 crore at the domestic box office. The film, however, was made on a budget of Rs 175 crore. According to reports, he failed to recoup his production cost. Raksha Bandhan Another Akshay Kumar movie that failed to get noticed at the box office this year is Raksha Bandhan. The film recorded a box office gain of Rs 45 crore, however, its reported production budget was much higher. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Deepika Khanna and Seema Pahwa among others. Goodbye Directed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye received critical acclaim. The film left many teary-eyed, with viewers sobbing throughout. But despite the positive reactions, the film only registered a gain of Rs 10 crore at the domestic box office. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in key roles. Jersey Starring Shahid Kapoor, the film stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the net box office collection of the film stands at Rs 19.68 crore in India and its gross collection is Rs 23.43 crore. Bhediya Varun Dhawan’s much talked about Bhediya was reportedly headed for a budget of Rs 85 crore. The film, however, managed to earn Rs 65.84 crore at the box office and did not perform well. Thank God With a reported budget of Rs 100 crore, Thank God co-stars Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. The film registered a gain of Rs 36.15 crore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zoomtventertainment.com/bollywood/top-10-biggest-bollywood-flop-movies-of-2022-in-india-cirkus-shamshera-samrat-prithviraj-laal-singh-chaddha-article-96540907 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos