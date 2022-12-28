‘Babylon’ Proves Why We Shouldn’t Glorify Old Hollywood Anymore

I wanted to love Babylon so much, and even though I liked Damien Chazelle’s new movie, it had the opposite effect of what I think a movie about old Hollywood should: I yearned for the opportunity to watch it at home rather than in theaters, mostly because this film is long for no real reason, but also its portrayal of characters so Hollywood-distorted with no real improvement almost feels like glorifying this era of cinema.

Babylon does, for the most part, distinguish the darker parts of the transition from silent film to “talkies”. But this is the second love letter to Hollywood from Damien Chazelle. Honestly, if I could, I’d rather just watch La La Land again because I feel like this movie at least understood the problem of how many industries work at least better than Babylon Is.

My feelings about this film are complicated. The end of Babylon does a lot of emotional manipulation to suggest he was making a wonderful point the whole time instead of just making obvious references to things the audience already knows and connecting it to the film’s central character, Manny (Diego Calva).

My problems with Babylon lie mainly with the conclusion. Had this movie’s ending managed to wrap up a messy arc about the cocaine-fueled escapades of the late silent movie era, I would have preferred it to the neatly wrapped conclusion we got. And it all seems to boil down to the idea that the magic of Hollywood outweighs the controversies that existed then and some of which still persist today.

There was nothing so glamorous in the reality of old Hollywood

For many of us, classic films helped romanticize the ideas of old Hollywood and all its glory. But when you really look at the studio system, how women and artists of color have been treated, and how studios have prevented so many actors from living their true, authentic lives, it’s not exactly something to aspire to. . And while Babylon gets into some of the horrors of old Hollywood, it also ends on a note that is truly and honestly disconcertingand that undoes some of the progress that has been made.

One of the most poignant parts of the film comes from Jovan Adepo’s portrayal of Sidney Palmer, a black man whom Manny enters the studio for his own series of films based on his ability to play music. Sidney meets his “crossroads” when Manny tells him he has to darken his skin because the lighting washes him out, making him appear white compared to the other performers in the film.

Sidney is told that if he doesn’t, none of the other artists will be paid. So he does and leaves the minute the movie wraps; he never comes back and we will never see him again with Manny. Sidney’s lone refusal is contrasted by the chaotic nature of Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie) and the way Hollywood keeps trying to dump her, but she keeps pushing her way through. Nellie gets chance after chance, and it always results in the Hollywood chew. her and spits her out, while Sidney frees himself from it all.

This part of Babylon is by far the most fascinating with Manny’s change from a hopeful young kid trying to make movies to a stone-cold producer who doesn’t care about the feelings he hurts. All three of these storylines are fascinating to watch, but the rest of the film is bogged down by Jack Conrad’s (Brad Pitt) countless marriages and his refusal to fully adapt, even when he tries to change.

So when comes the revelation that this story is almost exactly the same as the plot of Sing in the rain, it’s both boring and emotionally charged. I don’t think Chazelle is saying that what’s going on in Babylon arrived be the inspiration for this movie. I think it’s more a commentary on how Sing in the rain nailed the struggle of performers to switch from silent films to talkies.

But the movie as a whole is too long and oddly eulogizes a time that was, frankly, bad. When Babylon explains why old Hollywood wasn’t as glamorous as the movies made it out to be, it still sometimes glorifies a lot of these horrible characters, or at least doesn’t take the time to really flesh out their issues.

I didn’t hate Babylon, but I don’t think I’ll see him again anytime soon either. Ultimately, there’s a lesson we can all learn from this film: Hollywood is a scary and dangerous place, where you could find yourself in a murderous den with Tobey Maguire.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults towardssomeonehate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]