Bollywood’s Bhaijaan turns 57: A glimpse into Salman Khan’s brand endorsement journey : Best Media Info

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who turned 57 on Tuesday, has been in the film industry for over three decades now. Apart from his journey as a “superstar”, he is also known for supporting a wide range of brands and businesses. From loungewear advertising to shoes, smartphones, soft drinks and a variety of other products for various brands, Khan has been supporting brands since his late teens. According to Duff & Phelp’s Digital Acceleration 2.0 – Celebrity Brand Valuation 2021 report, Khan ranked seventh on the list of top 20 Indian celebrities. According to the report, the value of his brand was $51.6 million. Let’s dive into Khan’s celebrity brand endorsements and the TV commercials journey he’s built so far. Step One – The Campa Cola Journey Khan, in his late teens, appeared in advertising for local soft drink brand Campa Cola in 1983. It is widely believed that Campa Cola gave Khan his first breakthrough in television commercials. During his early years as a brand ambassador, Khan also appeared for other brands such as Limca, Honda Bikes, Double Bull Shirts, etc. Later, Coca-Cola signed Khan as a brand ambassador for its “Thums Up” brand, and they had an association of almost four years. Chlorine mint Khan also announced Chlormint mints. The commercial series showed Khan’s hilarious side, as it always showed him in funny situations. Khan was also seen with his brother Sohail in an advertisement for the brand. Dixy Scott and Lux ​​Venus The “Dabangg” actor has also backed loungewear brands like Dixy Scott and Lux ​​Venus. He has had long-term associations with these brands. Bharat Pe A few years ago, the Bollywood actor appeared in an endorsement for online payment app Bharat Pe. Pepsi Khan’s most recent ad was for Pepsi. Pepsico India has launched its new film which aims to elevate its philosophy of “More Sparkling, More Refreshing”, starring brand ambassador Khan. The new film reiterates that Pepsi is the voice and choice of the swag generation. The new Pepsi TVC will be amplified via a 360 degree campaign. The campaign encourages young people to try Pepsi, which now offers consumers an enhanced and more sparkling experience. Kingdom Another recent brand endorsement made by Khan includes smartphone brand – Realme. Apparently, this is the first time that Khan has collaborated with a smartphone brand in India. To be human Khan’s most popular and impactful endorsement has been for her own clothing brand Being Human. In particular, he has been involved in numerous charitable causes through the brand, which also acts as a foundation. Apart from these, Khan has also appeared in endorsements for Yatra.com, Red Tape Shoes, Relaxo Hawaii. Other brands include Tiger, Emami Navratan and Mountain Dew cookies. [email protected]

