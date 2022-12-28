Actor Daren Kagasoff’s ex-girlfriend drops restraining order





Actor Darren Kagasoff‘s ex-girlfriend has rejected the temporary restraining order against him… and he sees it as a huge victory – especially after she claimed he threatened to release nude photos of her, between others. According to legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Breanna Trupiano filed for dismissal in Los Angeles court last week … although no reason for wanting to drop the TRO is given. The ‘Devotion’ star is obviously thrilled with the news…as he tells TMZ, through his attorney, Tiffany Feder“My lawyer advised me not to make any statement and to let the legal system take its course. However, I was accused of completely false things.” Daren tells us the restraining order disappeared as quickly as it appeared – and says he’s going to go after whoever is responsible for the alleged misrepresentations… adding “No one should ever have to go through this. “ Actor Daren Kagasoff’s ex-girlfriend gets TRO, claims he sent her parents nude pics

He also says, “We inhabit a world where everything can be traced back to the sender. And thank you to a dedicated legal team for being so vigorous in uncovering the truth.” It’s unclear exactly what he’s referring to – but as we reported, Breanna claimed that Daren used burner numbers to send nude photos of her to her parents … and also allegedly threatened to upload them in line.

