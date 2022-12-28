Zach Bryan Drops Surprise ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’ Album, Vows to Fight High Ticket Prices









Zach Bryan gave us all a welcome gift just in time for Christmas. The rising country star, named among Barack Obama’s Favorite Musicians this year, surprise released a new album on Saturday, a collection of live tracks titled All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks). In the social media post announcing the album on Christmas Eve, Bryan wrote that there seems to be a huge problem with fair ticket prices for live shows lately, saying he will be playing a limited number of greats titles next year that he did everything he could to keep the prices as low as possible and prove to people that tickets don’t have to be $450 to see a good, honest show. Bryan added that he thinks working-class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows, continuing to say he’s so tired people say nothing can be done about this huge problem while a huge monopoly is sitting there stealing money. Bryan isn’t the only star musician to have had Ticketmaster issues lately. In July, Bruce Springsteen fans were angered by ticket prices for his upcoming tour, with Ticketmasters’ dynamic pricing system causing some seats to reach $4,000 to $5,000 per person. And earlier this month, more than two dozen Taylor Swift fans sued Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. over the recent chaotic sale of the pop star tour, claiming the streaming giant box office had violated antitrust laws. In November, Swift opened up about the box office debacle, in which many people were unable to purchase tickets for her upcoming tour on Ticketmaster, even though they had paid for elite status that guaranteed them early access to ticket blocks. It goes without saying that I am extremely protective of my fans, Swift wrote on Instagram at the time. It’s really hard for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen without recourse. I’m not going to give anyone an apology because we asked them several times if they could handle this kind of request and we were assured that they could, added the Ticketmaster singer. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that so many of them feel like they’ve suffered multiple bear attacks to get them. Swift also wrote that she would try to figure out how this situation could be improved in the future. Ticketmaster has apologized to Swift and those who were unable to get tickets, blaming the problem on its verified fan system, which aims to weed out bots when distributing pre-sale codes to individuals. CNN’s David Goldman contributed to this story.

