Shruti Haasan Says Thinking Hollywood Actors Are More Progressive Is Nonsense » | Bollywood





Actor Shruti Haasan reacted to actor Maggie Gyllenhaal’s remark in 2015 when she said that at the age of 37 she had been rejected as the love interest of a 55-year-old actor. In a new interview, Shruti said the perception that Hollywood actors “are more advanced and progressive is nonsense.” She added that “everyone is facing the same thing” because it is a “male dominated society, world and industry”. Shruti also called it normal in society if there is a younger woman with an older man. (Also read | Shruti Hassan says she got her nose fixed because it was broken: ‘But if I could make it prettier, why wouldn’t I’) Speaking to TheWrap Magazine in 2015, Maggie said: I’m 37 and recently was told I was too old to play a 55-year-old man’s lover. It was amazing to me. It made me feel bad, then it made me angry, then it made me laugh. A lot of actresses are doing amazing work right now, playing real women, complicated women. I don’t feel hopeless at all. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti said, “I think it’s normal in society that if there’s a younger woman with an older man, few questions arise as to whether the older woman wants to remarry or date again so that’s societal conditioning. Your example of a Hollywood actress, oh, we think they’re more forward and progressive is nonsense because everyone’s dealing with the same thing. It is a society, a world and an industry run by men. So we are adapted Am I leading the questioning fight? No not right now. Speaking about ageism in the industry, Shruti said, “I think ageism in the world is a problem. It’s a world of youth and vanity that we live in, especially in the world social media The question is do you want There is beauty and grace at every age There are certain roles you can play with only a certain age and experience and those are the things I think about ‘like to focus and not get into all the talk about ageism.’ Shruti will headline an international film The Eye, which will be directed by Daphne Schmon. The psychological thriller will also star Mark Rowley, according to Hollywood trade website Deadline. The Eye has a screenplay by Emily Carlton. The cast also includes Anna Savva, Linda Marlowe and Christos Stergioglou. She will next be seen in filmmaker Prashanth Neel’s upcoming Salaar, alongside actors Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be released across India in five languages. Apart from Prabhas, Prithviraj and Shruti, the film also has Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Salaar is set to hit theaters in 2023.

