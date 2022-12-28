Entertainment
‘Spoken in Hindi…’ Actor Siddharth accuses Madurai airport security of harassing parents | Aviation news
Actor Siddharth Suryanarayan, best known for his role in Bollywood film Rang De Basanti, recently took to Instagram claiming that his parents were harassed by security staff at Madurai Airport in Tamil Nadu. He mentioned that the CRPF harassed his parents for more than 20 minutes and asked them to remove the coins from the bag. He further stated that the security personnel spoke to his parents in Hindi, while they insisted on speaking in English.
Harassed for 20 minutes at Madurai Airport by CRPF. They made my elderly parents take the coins out of their bags! And spoke to us several times in Hindi after being asked to speak in English, he said. Moreover, when his parents protested against these hardships, they were told: “In India, it’s like that.
Additionally, the actor claims that the CRPF staff were “Rude AF,” and the actor concluded his statement in his story by saying, “Unemployed people showing their power.” Interestingly, airport security at airports including Madurai Airport is handled by CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) which is run by the central government and not CRPF as the actor claims.
Additionally, coin removal is a security procedure undertaken by CISF staff to remove any metal objects that may be carried through the Metal Detector machines.
The ordeal was shared by the actor via the Instagram story, which has a lifespan of 24 hours and is therefore no longer visible on the actor’s profile.
