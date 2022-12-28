Popular shows and movies are spreading false information about wildfires and firefightersExBulletin



. Bettina Strauss/CBS

Bettina Strauss/CBS

The new drama series from CBS land of fireabout a group of prisoner-turned-volunteer firefighters in northern California, is ignited by the raging pyrotechnics and human melodrama audiences have come to expect from pop culture tackling wildfires and the people who fight them courageously.

The show was the highest ranked television series when it debuted in October and continues to draw millions of viewers.

But despite its popularity with the public, land of fire was not a big hit with firefighters.

“It’s just another traumatized Hollywood production,” Megan Bolten, a firefighter based in Eugene, Oregon, told NPR.

land of fire executive producer Tony Phelan said he understood the pushback.

“But we don’t do documentaries,” Phelan said. “And so there are certain compromises that we make for dramatic purposes.”

The disconnect between pop culture and real life

The frustration felt by firefighters highlights the disconnect between the depiction of wildfires in pop culture and the realities of wildfire response in a time of accelerated climate change.

Part of the problem is that wildfire movies and TV shows haven’t changed much since they first appeared on our screens in the middle of the last century.

Melodramatic scenes of heroic, split-chinned firefighters fearlessly charging into enemy fire were a thing in the 1940s and 1950s in movies like the rangers and Montana Red Skies.

And they’re still very present today, in movies like Only the brave and Those who want me deadand TV series such as land of fire and fire hunters.

Firefighter Bolten said it’s high time Hollywood abandoned these overblown, oversimplified and often inaccurate clichés.



. LMPC via Getty Images

“Its purpose is to entertain more than to inform,” Bolten said.

Instead, Bolten said, Hollywood should be sharing messages about things like the usefulness of controlled burns in clearing overgrown brush, the role of the public in preventing wildfires, and how climate change is transforming wild lands around the world in powder kegs.

“Introducing the complexity of the conversation that’s really going on about fires, climate change and fuel management would be a big help,” Bolten said.

The conspicuous absence of climate change in scripted dramas

According to a recent study from the climate change storytelling consultancy good energy and the Norman Lear Center at the University of Southern Californialess than 3% of the more than 37,000 film and television scripts analyzed and written between 2016 and 2020 made reference to climate change.

“There’s a stark absence of climate change in scripted media,” said Alisa Petrosova, associate director of climate research and consulting at Good Energy. “And that’s a problem because stories set the societal conditions necessary for change. There’s tremendous power in linking climate change to natural disaster.”

However, scenes featuring discussions of climate change or methods of preventing and controlling fires, like a homeowner raking leaves from his lawn or a firefighter digging a ditch, don’t exactly make for scintillating screen time.

“Where’s the action? Where’s the drama?” said Arizona State University historian Steve Pyne, which studies the representation of wildfires in mass entertainment. “It’s very easy to tell the story of disaster and war. It’s much harder to tell the story of preventative stuff.”

Pyne said that despite the dramaturgical challenges, the entertainment industry has a responsibility to get the message across well, due to its enormous reach.

“Most people don’t read policy statements,” Pyne said. “They don’t read the Journal of Ecology. They will get it in popular forms.”

The official trailer for “Fire Country”, released in May Youtube



A spark of hope

A few entertainment offerings are leading the way, incorporating important but somewhat less dramatic topics like fire prevention and climate change into storylines.

Good Energy’s Petrosova points to a scene from the 2018 film Rome involving a forest fire.

“Servants line up in a chain of buckets to put out the fire while wealthy family members sip their wine and watch the show,” Petrosova said. “So there’s this climax about injustice and who has to bear the brunt of the work of the climate crisis and the fires.”

Youtube



land of fire Also offers moments of clarity focused on climate change.

For example, in episode seven, local priest Father Pascal (played by Barclay Hope) tries unsuccessfully to talk to fire chief Vince Leone (Billy Burke) in order to avoid paying a fine for not having cleared the wood around his property. .

It may not be the most smoldering scene ever written in television history. But executive producer Phelan said moments like this matter.

“We certainly have a responsibility to tell people what it means for development to encroach on these forested areas, and in order to save property, we are putting people’s lives at risk,” Phelan said.

Phelan added that audiences can expect to see more content related to climate change on land of fire let the season continue. CBS will likely decide to order a second series next spring.