Pokemon Voice Actor Recounts How He Was Told Ash Ketchum Was Leaving





Pokemon Voice actor Sarah Natochenny has revealed how she was told Ash Ketchum would be leaving the show. Fans of the series will know that Ash recently did the unthinkable when he finally became an official Pokémon World Champion of the series Ultimate Pokemon Journeys, paving the way for the character exit . Natochenny, who voiced Ash in the English version for 17 years, revealed how the news was told to him, saying the producers told him during a virtual meeting (via Metro ). Pokemon Company Related: Pokemon replaces Ash in the first trailer for the new series “And they said the thing, and my hand physically let go. And I started bawling at that meeting,” Sarah said. According to the voice actor, everyone involved in the reunion became emotional, including some of the other actors. “The producers were trying to stay the course for me too, they kept talking in a very even tone,” she recalls. “And you could see a few other actors on the call and the director starting to get emotional as well, just seeing me, because we’re really close and it’s so sad. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Related: The best Pokémon Scarlet and Violet deals on Nintendo Switch Following the shocking news, the Ash Ketchum star said she walked around New York crying before thinking about the positive. “17 is an incredibly long and lucky time to have a stable acting job, especially as a character, so I let my mind flood with positive thoughts.” After the official announcement that Ash would bow out of the beloved series was made, Natochenny took for Twitter to share his thoughts. “It has been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for 17 years. Whatever lies beyond his final chapter, he will forever live on in the hearts of many generations to come. will keep this for all of us in any way possible,” she tweeted. Pokemon Purple (Nintendo Switch) incl. Digital bonus nintendo

