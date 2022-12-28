Encanto brings the whole Madrigal family to the Hollywood Bowl





The cast of Encanto performs at the Encanto live-to-film concert experience at the Hollywood Bowl. Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, from Disney Branded Television, will premiere December 28 only on Disney+. (Photo credit: Disney/Temma Hankin) Photo : Disney/Temma Hankin If the kids in your family are still singing We Dont Talk About Bruno every chance they get, then brace yourself, because it’s not going to stop anytime soon. Disney+ is about to release Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl December 28. The event includes a special performance of songs from the film cast, as well as appearances by composer/screenwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda and Colombian music superstars Carlos Vives and Andrs Cepeda. Live performances are combined with augmented reality elements for viewers at home, making them feel like they’ve really landed in homemade madrigals. The show, which features an 80-person orchestra and 50 dancers, follows Mirabel as she tries to fit in with her magically-powered family. Choreographers Jamal Sims and Kai Martinez spoke with The root about bringing a live version of the popular film to the iconic Hollywood Bowl. Sims, who recently produced and choreographed ABCs Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebrationknew Charm was special the moment he heard Miranda’s first song. Our first number they gave us was [We Dont Talk About] bruno. In fact, the demo was Lin-Manuel singing all the parts. They gave us this demo and said, go into a room and create this sequence. And this song wouldn’t leave my head, said Sims The root. It was in my head for nights after we started creating the movement. This has now brought us to the Hollywood Bowl. All over the world now, people are doing the dances and singing the song, it’s so nice. I knew it was special even before we started the project. Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl | Official trailer | Disney+ Martinez was blown away by the portrayal of the Madrigal family and their community. The choreographer was also thrilled to create a space to celebrate Colombian dance and culture, which now takes center stage in one of the world’s most famous venues. G/O Media may receive a commission Once we got the call to do it on the Hollywood Bowl stage, with 50 dancers, our amazing actors and musicians, our Colombian band and with augmented reality, we knew it was only going up 10 levels, Martinez said. It is an honor to be part of it and to see it from its inception until now. As a native of Los Angeles, the history and legacy of playing the Hollywood Bowl hasn’t escaped Sims, who consider this moment a dream come true. I never thought in a million years that I would be doing a show at the Hollywood Bowl, Sims said. I pass by, I see the marquee all the time. What if I thought when I was 10 that I would do a show there? I couldn’t imagine, it’s just beyond. Just in case you were wondering, the show lasts a very entertaining 45 minutes, the perfect amount of time to keep the kids occupied while you take a few moments to recover from the madness of the holidays. Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl premieres Wednesday, December 28 on Disney+.

