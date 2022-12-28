World Cup of Hockey ‘celebrations’ feature Bollywood and K-Pop stars at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack





Bhubaneswar: In a celebration of world-class hockey to commemorate the start of the 2023 World Cup of Hockey in Odisha, a star-studded show was performed at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on January 11. Titled Celebrations, the show will present an engaging display of showmanship, festivities, technology and culture. A host of sparkling stars in songs, dances and technology will perform on stage incorporating the cultural ethos of Odisha. The celebrations which will begin two days before the official start of the tournament incorporate aspects of traditional Odia music and dance as well as the use of innovative new technologies. It was planned to create a show that will leave the audience in awe. “The ‘Celebrations’ are an integral part of the tournament as they symbolize our pride in both our state and our nation for hosting the World Cup of Hockey for the second time in a row. With stars from the local film industries, Bollywood, traditional singers and even foreign artists, it promises to be a show not to be missed. It gives me great pride to extend a warm welcome to all our domestic and foreign guests as one of the tournament hosts and invite them to celebrate the spirit of hockey with us,” said the President. of Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey. The show will feature live performances from leading Indian stars Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani as well as BLACKSWAN, the famous K-Pop group featuring Odisha’s own Shreya Lenka. Among the stars is Pritam, the songwriter and composer of the World Cup of Hockey 2023, who will take to the stage and captivate the audience with amazing singers like Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Lisa Mishra, Amit Mishra, Antara Mitra, Sreerama Chandra, Nakash Aziz and Shalmali Kholgade with Namita Meleka from Odisha. Guru Aruna Mohanty and Shiamak Davar choreographed the dance performances. The event will also feature many local Odia stars and artists. Tickets for the celebrations will be available only online starting December 28 at noon on Paytm Insider. The show will be aired on national television channels

