Stephen Greif, actor in The Crown, dead at 78





Stephen Greif, the British actor best known for his role in The crown,is dead. He was 78 years old. A representative announced his death in a Twitter Publish Monday (December 26). No cause of death has been announced. “With great sadness, we announce the passing of our wonderful client Stephen Greif,” the post read. “His long career included many roles on screen and on stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. He will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with his family and friends x. The actor, who was born in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire in 1944, notably played Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill in The crownSeason 4, a drama series that follows Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the British Royal Family. Besides his role on the Netflix show, Greif is known for playing Travis in the 1970s sci-fi series, Blake’s 7,as well as Harry Fenning inCitizen Smith,Mr. Donato in casanova, and Commander John Shepherd in shoot on sight. Additionally, Greif has garnered numerous accolades for his work in the theater. He was a member of the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company in the late 1960s. He also received an Oliver Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 1979 for his role as Biff in Death of a salesman. Many of the actor’s fans and former colleagues have taken to social media to express their grief following news of his passing. “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of our colleague Stephen Greif. We had the privilege of working with Stephen on Blake’s 7 and a number of other audio adventures,” said Big Finish Insider. wrote. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.” Another added“RIP Stephen Greif. A lovely man. We bonded over the pain of a broken Achilles tendon! “Sad to hear that Stephen Greif has left us”, a third person post. “Always a pleasure to work with and with such warmth and spirit.” Barnaby Edwards, director of the science fiction series Doctor Who, in which Greif starred, wrote“Very saddened to learn that Stephen Greif has left us. A rock-solid performer with a voice as liquid and deadly as molten lava. When it came to playing bad guys, he was second to none. His spirit acerbic and obvious intelligence made him a pleasure to lead. Thanks for the pleasure, Stephen. Greif is survived by his two sons.

