Reborn Rich comes out on top, topping the chart for hottest dramas and actors last week on air
During the final week of its run, JTBCs reborn rich successfully retained its spot at the top of the Most Worthwhile Dramas list, sending a perfect six-week streak to No. 1!
Since its premiere in November, the hit drama has flawlessly topped Good Data Corporations’ chart of top trending dramas every week, and this week was no exception.
In addition to Reborn Rich topping the list of hottest dramas, its star Song Joong Ki also defended his position at No. 1 on the Most Worthwhile Drama Actors list for the sixth week in a row. Other Reborn Rich stars who made it into this week’s rankings include Lee Sung Min at No. 4, Kim Nam Hee at No. 8, and Shin Hyun Summer at No. 9.
Meanwhile, tvNs Alchemy of Souls Part 2 maintained its position at No. 2 on the drama list, starring Lee Jae Wook, Come on Yoon Jungand Hwang Minhyun ranking No. 2, No. 3, and No. 5 respectively on the cast list.
JTBCs The Interest of Love debuted at No. 3 on the drama chart, while frontrunners Yoo Yeon Seok and Moon Ga Young entered the actor chart at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively.
tvNs Missing: The Other Side 2 debuted at No. 4 on the drama list, followed by new SBS drama Trolley at No. 5. Meanwhile, the leading lady of Trolley Kim Hyun Joo entered the actor chart at No. 10.
Finally, TV Chosuns red balloon climbed to No. 9 on this week’s drama list.
The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz during the fourth week of December are as follows:
- JTBC reborn rich
- tvN Alchemy of Souls Part 2
- JTBC Love Interest
- tvN missing: the other side 2
- SBS Trolley
- CMB Marriage forbidden
- KBS2 Three daring siblings
- KBS2 The Bride’s Revenge
- Chosun Red Balloon TV
- SBS First Responders
Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz this week are as follows:
- Song Joong Ki (Reborn Rich)
- Lee Jae Wook (Alchemy of Souls Part 2)
- Go Yoon Jung (Alchemy of Souls, Part 2)
- Lee Sung Min (Reborn Rich)
- Hwang Minhyun (Alchemy of Souls, Part 2)
- Yoo Yeon Seok (Love Interest)
- Moon Ga Young (Love Interest)
- Kim Nam Hee (Reborn Rich)
- Shin Hyun Been (Reborn Rich)
- Kim Hyun Joo (trolley)
Watch all of Reborn Rich with English subtitles here
.or see Forbidden Marriage here
and red balloon below!
