Salman Khan @ 57: The all-season, all-platform superstar is still one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars

At 57, Salman Khan is still one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Even though he delivered moderately successful films after years of leading the box office, filmmakers, trade pundits and audiences continue to trust Salman to deliver a healthy dose of entertainment.

Anees Bazmee, who directed Salman in films like No Entry and Ready, reveals why the filmmakers chose to work with the Bollywood superstar even after all these years. Bazmee said: The filmmakers want to work with him because he’s a superstar. Salman Khan is the biggest superstar of our generation. Apart from being a superstar, he is also a great actor. He can express his emotions in any situation. He can do comedy, romantic roles as well as serious roles. So, directors still want to work with him and want to make sure they have at least one movie in their filmography with him in mind. Salman is also very professional and throughout his dialogue, when he promises, he keeps his promises. Its mass appeal is effervescent. People want to see Salman in all his glory. He’s a very likeable actor; his fans really love him. He is also a versatile actor. He is the perfect star actor combination.

When asked what value Salman adds to films, Bazmee said: He doesn’t just add value, he actually elevates the film. People consider him a superstar, so the movie automatically becomes big and people start discussing it, can’t wait to see it, movie ki izzat badh jaati hai. The film begins to be edited as a big-budget superstar film. When Salman’s name is associated with a movie, logon ko lagta hai ki yeh film chalegi (people feel like this movie will run) and that’s true for most of his movies. Most of them were super hits because Salman played there.

Salman Khan has a mixed bag of films next year. As Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sparks trepidation, fans and industry pundits are ready to bet on Tiger 3, the third installment in the Tiger franchise.

Film exponent Vishek Chauhan said, “There is a question mark over Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan because he is not part of any franchise or universe. But since it’s a Salman Khan movie and it’s coming on Eid, it should definitely start and post respectable numbers. If the film is good, it will certainly continue to collect a good collection.

He added, Tiger 3 is a safe movie. With Shah Rukh appearing as confirmed by Pathaan, they could probably also try to get Hrithik in the movie to up the ante. This film is an obvious, sure blockbuster. You don’t need to convince people to watch a Tiger movie. You must do this for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Vishek Chauhan further shared how the Salmans characters that have been popularized over the years are finding a lot of acceptance. He said: “Any time these stars, including Salman, come up with a character that they’ve popularized over the years, they’ll get a lot of box office gold. But an original film, something new, whatever the genre, it will be a tough sell after the pandemic. The Bollywood market is leaning completely towards franchises. The mere presence of a star is not enough to bring people to the cinema. Today, audiences asks, Aur kya hai? (What more is there?).

When it comes to television, Salman Khan is one step ahead of legendary Amitabh Bachchan (KBC) or even action director Rohit Shetty (Khatron Ke Khiladi). And it’s not just because Bigg Boss has a larger audience, but the charm he brings to the show. Today, Bigg Boss is synonymous with Salman. Moreover, children, who may not be familiar with Hindi cinema yet, often tend to watch TV as a family and recognize the faces of superstars. A parent of a six-year-old in Delhi told us she called Salman Bigg Boss wale uncle, proving how he managed to find an audience through the show.

Former Viacom18 COO, Raj Nayak, in an interview with BrandEquity in 2017, had talked about Salmans varying TG (target audience). Now Salman Khan, on the other hand, is loved by a five-year-old boy. But as you saw at the event outside, their mothers and grandparents also wanted photos with him. So it crosses all the TGs. Of course, we want to capitalize on that. So we want to make sure the 7 year old is watching too and the grandparent is watching too. India is still a 93% home to a single TV, he shared when talking about Bigg Boss and his controversial image.

A source close to Bigg Boss also told indianexpress.com that Salman Khan’s popularity adds a lot of value to reality show Colors. It is for this reason that the manufacturers took the star on board, annually agreeing to all its requirements. Salman also loves the team, and even though he keeps saying he won’t be doing the show anymore, he gives in and comes back every year.

With Salman, he exudes authority and yet can be fun, which is the perfect combination for a Bigg Boss host. Thus, if the candidates respect his words, they can also indulge in jokes with him. Weekend episodes always get higher ratings because people want to know Salman’s take on the events of the previous weeks. And while many disagree with his opinions, his thoughts still give the public a clearer perspective on the candidates. He also handles files with maturity, particularly controversial ones, often hailed by the public.

While Bigg Boss brought Salman Khan to a wider audience (he started hosting the show in 2010), he made his small screen debut with Dus Ka Dum in 2008. When the show returned in 2018, Bajrangi Bhaijaan star spoke at the launch about how television has given him a new identity. The actor also added how he was skeptical, especially because he had a negative image at the time, but it was his father who pushed him to try the new medium.

Although he no longer has Friday jitters, Salman shared that he was really nervous ahead of the Dus Ka Dum premiere. I got accepted on the big screen, but there are so many factors that make it beautiful and likeable. Here I was on a platform with no dialogues and only interacting with ordinary people. I was anxious if they would like my real personality. I was a ball of nerves when the series was launched.

Kisi Ka Bhai actor Kisi Ka Jaan further shared that an incident made him realize that the public finally accepted his true self. I was filming for Wanted at Panvel and as usual I was out running. This farm has been there since the liberation of Maine Pyar Kiya, but suddenly an old lady came to see me and said: Dus Ka Dum ho na?. And during the eight-kilometer run, the whole town was clicking pictures saying Dus Ka Dum. I felt really good that day and also realized that people forgot about my characters Prem, Raja, Arjun, Samir and now know me by my real name.

Salman Khan may seem like an easy-going guy, but he’s also a very self-aware actor who connects with his audience and promises entertainment in every way possible.

During a press conference, when Salman was asked what was going on at home that made the common man connect so well with him, the actor smiled to say, I have no idea and I don’t want to find out, because if I find out, I’ll make him do too much, and it won’t work for me anymore. I just like to be who I am and stick to it.

Finally, fans have a special place for Salman in their hearts, regardless of the fate of his films. We caught up with one of his fans, Aparna Mukherjee, who considers herself a true Salman fan. She calls him a Bollywood grandmaster, but wants the sweet, shy and charming Salman back.

Salman is a grandmaster in the truest sense of the term. Having him around is a moment I’m safe for Bollywood. Watching it on and off screen has been amazing only to see it change and evolve again and again. He developed his inimitable andaaz. From Hum Aapke Hai Kaun to Tiger 3, he truly became Sabka Bhai Sabki Jaan (a play on his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan). But now I want the sweet, shy, charming Salman back. One who is not macho or indestructible but one who is vulnerable. The one who is gentle and the one who is in love. I think the Bhai stick can go to Pathaan Bhai now, Aparna said.