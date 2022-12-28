As the year draws to a close, we look back at some of Hollywood’s best performances of 2022. Although listed in no particular order, the list here includes rich and extraordinary work from actors who stood out regardless of their screen time. Here’s a rundown of Hollywood’s finest performances of the year.

Actor Cate Blachett in a photo by Tr.

Cate Blanchett in Tra: Cate is utterly extraordinary in her performance as titular conductor Lydia Tr in Todd Field’s Opera Review of Abuse of Power. The strength of her performance lies not in the entertaining grand speeches (although the intro alone gives the actor that groundwork), but in how she is so utterly believable as a brilliant, award-winning entertainer. ‘EGOT who knows his job. We sincerely believe in his pursuit of excellence and his ability to lead a group of musicians. By playing a genius, Cate created an act of genius herself. In a career defined by exhilarating work, the Academy Award-winning actor creates an incisive, forensic portrait of a performer that could very well win him the third Oscar.

Actor Austin Butler in a still from the film Elvis.

Austin Butler in Elvis: Rarely do we see a performance so electric that as soon as the film ends, we rather rush in search of the actor. That’s the effect Austin creates in his transformation into iconic singer Elvis “the Pelvis” Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis. Austin is electric – skin-tight and headlining to match the film’s energy and ambition and keeps it going even in its wobbly, melodramatic moments. Then there are the times when the parade of the most iconic songs, including Hound Dog and Heartbreak Hotel, pops up and Austin goes out of the park. There’s no denying the impact of Austin’s sensational performance in Elvis.

Actress Janelle Mone in an image from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Janelle Mone in Glass Onion: When we first meet Janelle’s Andi in the deviously fun sequel to Knives Out (2019), she has no time for fun solving a puzzle. She smashes the wooden crate with an ax and gets straight to the point. Janelle’s performance also has the same effect in the whodunit ensemble, where she outshines a cast that includes actors Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Kate Hudson by a mile. It’s a rich, perfectly orchestrated performance that could have gone wrong with even the slightest error in character judgment. That his performance improves further in the second watch when knowing what happened underscores that this is a performance too good to miss.

Actors Timothe Chalamet and Taylor Russell in an image from Bones And All.

Timothée Chalamet in Bones And All: Timothe plays Lee, a young cannibal who lures his victims based on their ability to inflict some kind of injustice and hurt someone else. It’s a pattern that slowly becomes visible in Luca Guadagnino’s masterful Bones And All, once his character opens up about his tortured past in Taylor Russell’s Maren. Luca, who steered the young star to worldwide recognition in Call Me By Your Name knows how to use the actor’s temperance and volatility. Timothe’s Lee is the battered, bruised heart at the center of this film – not a single note in this silent performance seems out of place.

Michelle Yeoh in an image from Everything Everywhere All At Once. (Image courtesy: A24)

Michelle Yeoh in Everything, everywhere, all at once: Michelle delivered the performance of the year in Everywhere, Everywhere by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, leaping from one multiverse to another without losing an iota of emotional transparency. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime role and Michelle achieves it with her decades-long expertise in physical acting. Meanwhile, she is able to evoke a heat that saves her character Evelyn Wang above the scope of the intertwined storyline, to provide limitless multidimensional control. Give him all the prizes!

Tom Cruise in an image from Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom Cruise in Top Gun Maverick: There’s no one but Tom as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell who could pull off those insane action sequences in Top Gun Maverick. The actor returns to the role after 36 years and reinvents it with the fire and energy of a modern-day star. The cockpit sequences alone are in a category of their own, but this is movie star performance at its finest, beaming with age and experience, unafraid to show its fears, his frustrations and insecurities. It’s a surefire performance from an actor who never fails to hold his audience’s attention.

Mia Goth in a still from the film Pearl.

Mia Goth in Pearl: Mia starred in Ti West’s X, then followed it in the prequel Pearl, in what might very well be the most memorable double-billed performances of the year. She was unforgettable as a grungy young woman and old freak crammed under tons of prosthetics. Above all, his uninterrupted six-minute monologue in Pearl Alone should be a testament to the actor’s ability to unearth layers of vulnerability and despair in a monster’s culmination. It’s a hypnotic and overwhelming performance that rings true with emotional truth.

Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan in an image from The Banshees of Inisherin.

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin: Colin had an amazing year, turning in not one but three great performances in After Yang, The Batman, Thirteen Lives. Still, he saved the best for last, reuniting with his In Bruges (2008) director Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin to play a tortured, kind Irishman named Pdraic. Colin is incredibly touching as a man whose kindness disguises himself as a male wound, because his longtime friend Colm (Brendan Gleeson) refuses to talk to him one fine morning. He refuses to let go of the friend, but realizes that his life suddenly seems aimless without his friend. The scenes with her pet ass Jenny alone will stop you in the tracks.

Special mention: Brendan Fraser in The Whale, Tilda Swinton in The Eternal Daughter, Dakota Johnson in Cha Cha Real Smooth, Emma Thompson in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande and Keke Palmer in Nope