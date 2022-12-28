south: 2022 rewind: the south reigned supreme, the sun was setting over Bollywood

Look back to the year that was and it’s a blur of films with a handful of outstanding Southern blockbusters punctuating the lineup, leaving this thought on the minds of many – is Bollywood ceding its primacy in the industry? Indian entertainment?

The spectacular success of ‘RRR’, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and ‘Kantara’, all of them on an epic scale, has put mainstream Hindi cinema on its back. The takings from the biggest Hindi hit, “Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva”, were only a fraction of their earnings.

The year ended with SS period action artist Rajamouli “RRR” betting on two Golden Globes and five Critics Choice Award nominations and his song “Naatu Naatu” was shortlisted for the Oscars.



The fact that this may be the first time an Indian film has garnered this kind of attention on the global showbiz scene has given more credence to the argument that Bollywood may be slipping down the popularity charts.

“In entertainment, you can’t overdo a tone,” said Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Studios Pictures.

“Bollywood filmmakers have to balance realistic stories like ‘Badhaai Ho’ with the larger-than-life period escapist offerings offered by the southern belt,” Andhare said.

PTI.

Hindi cinema has had its moments with the sci-fi fantasy show “Brahmastra…” (around Rs 400 crore at the box office), low budget films “The Kashmir Files” (over Rs 300 crore), ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ (Rs 260 crore) and ‘Drishyam 2’ (Rs 200 crore and above). But that was dwarfed by reported global earnings of Rs 1,200 crore each for ‘RRR’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ each. Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’, a Kannada language film mounted on a reported budget of Rs 16 crore, has also caught the attention of moviegoers across the states and has raised more than Rs 500 crore globally since its release in September . A sequel is already in the works.

Much-discussed big-budget films such as Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” as well as Akshay Kumar’s “Bachchhan Paandey”, “Ram Sethu” and “Samrat Prithviraj” failed in the first year of the country’s opening after almost two years of pandemic.

The year’s latest Hindi release, Rohit Shetty’s multi-star “Cirkus,” also didn’t leave much room for optimism with its lukewarm box office performance.

Every movie industry witnesses flops, said business analyst Taran Adarsh.

“The fact is, one hit and ten flops… It’s not a good sign for the industry. It was a year of correction, but we hope to deliver better hits in Hindi cinema,” said Adarsh.

PTI.

Not all Southern films have succeeded in upsetting the order, Adarsh ​​said, citing star-studded films such as Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’, Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan – I’ and Dulquer Salmaan star ‘Sita Ramam” which were well received. but could not replicate the box office success of others.

For Haasan, the sun of the “commercial world” is currently shining on Southern cinema.

“We hope that we can continue like this, but the luminescence will also turn on the other side,” Haasan said during a recent roundtable with an entertainment portal.

movie mate.

After companies in the Hindi sector started paying high fees to actors, directors and production companies, the need to “succeed at all costs” diminished, Rajamouli explained in the same discussion.

“In the south it’s like swim or sink. Kamal sir said it’s changed here, now we shouldn’t be complacent. Also, having a connection with the audience is very important,” the director said.

Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, which distributed “RRR” in the north, echoed Rajamouli’s views and said southern cinema should be wary of corporatization.

“The wave of Southern cinema is not new. There was a time when Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and others were extremely popular, but things have changed. Hindi cinema has made some very good films,” said Gada told PTI.

“Later, the fees for artists and technicians started to increase in Bollywood because they delivered hits and demanded more (money), which was not the case there in the industry in the South A similar price situation could now also occur in the South,” he said. .

Assessing what may have gone wrong for Bollywood, which for decades has been equated with India’s soft power and is seen as the cultural czar of the subcontinent, Adarsh ​​said Hindi film stars are working harder at improving their social media game rather than improving their acting skills.

“It’s about being real and delivering what the character demands. That’s where Southern actors have an advantage. They’re not very into glamour, Instagram or airport appearances. They let their work do the talking,” he added.

From the 1948 Tamil super hit ‘Chandralekha’ to the Telugu titles ‘RRR’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the rules of the game have changed dramatically, according to film historian Amrit Gangar.

“With the market economy, middle-class consumers in India and abroad, smart harnessing of technology with the money muscle growing stronger and more powerful, the rules have changed. younger players in this game are smarter and terribly ambitious,” Gangar said.

During a recent panel discussion with digital outlet Galatta Plus, director Anurag Kashyap warned Bollywood against jumping on the bandwagon of “pan-Indian films”.

“The success will be 5-10%. A movie like ‘Kantara’ and ‘Pushpa’ gives you the courage to come out and tell your story,” Kashyap said, adding that if the filmmakers try to use it as a formula and décor a “this is where it starts heading for disaster” project.

Andhare hopes the lessons learned from 2022 will lead to many changes in the Hindi film circuit.

As the discussion continues and excitement mounts over whether “RRR” will actually win an international award, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “RRR is not a cinema. It’s a circus generated by computer. If it passes for what India is going to be portrayed in cinema, it’s going to be really sad,” Chatterjee said.

PTI.

Industry insiders admit that the success of Southern films is also a factor of OTT platforms opening up subtitled and dubbed films to new audiences.

The first glimpse of things to come was in 2015 when the first part of Rajamouli’s epic Telugu fantasy “Baahubali: The Beginning” was released. The second part, “Baahubali: The Conclusion”, was released in 2017 with greater success. In 2018 came ‘KGF: Chapter 1’.

The Southern juggernaut got even bigger with last year’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Bollywood has pinned its hopes on several biggies slated for release in 2023. These include Shah Rukh Khan’s standout ‘Pathan’, Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.