The Last Jedi Avoided Hollywood Franchise Struggles, Says Director The ending of The Last Jedi, often seen as an IP skewer by fans, is once again championed by Star Wars director Rian Johnson as he explains his approach.



Rian Johnson defends Star Wars: The Last Jedi again explaining his approach to the end. The eighth film in the Skywalker saga and the second in the star wars sequel trilogy, The Last Jedi continued the story of Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she sought help from Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) for her Jedi training. However, she found a Luke far removed from the hero of the main trilogy, the one who had renounced his Jedi responsibilities. Although Luke retreated to a peaceful existence after becoming disillusioned with the Jedi way, he re-entered the fray as a hologram at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jediheroically sacrificing himself to help Leia (Carrie Fisher), Rey and the other members of the Resistance escape. VIDEO OF THE DAY During a conversation with Atlantic, Johnson details his approach to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, explaining that his interest in prioritizing an epic and satisfying ending was a major factor in the final product. With Johnson’s self-proclaimed intention to “burn the viking ship in the sea” with the end of The Last Jedi, the conclusion of the penultimate film in the Skywalker saga has additional context. Check out Johnson’s full quote below: “As for the Star Wars movie I did, I tried to give it a hell of an ending. I love the endings so much that even doing the middle chapter of the trilogy, I tried to give it an ending. A good ending that recontextualizes everything that came before it and makes it a beautiful object in itself – that’s what makes a movie, a movie. I feel like there’s has less and less. This whole toxic idea of ​​creating [intellectual property] has completely infiltrated the bedrock of the narrative. Everyone just thinks, ‘How can we keep milking him?’ I like an ending where you burn the Viking ship in the sea.” Related: The Last Jedi Has Aged Much Better Than The Force Awakens & The Rise of Skywalker

Johnson’s Jedi Final Intentions Were Great — And Controversial Johnson had a difficult balance to walk with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, tasked with crafting a unique and creative experience that still felt connected to everything that came before it while leaving the story incomplete. The intentions that went into Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi approach – without sacrificing the quality of a film for its sequel potential – are good, pointing towards creating a well-crafted and satisfying film. However, Star Wars: The Last Jedi was hugely controversial among viewers, with many fans of the franchise complaining that the penultimate sequel to the trilogy film didn’t feel like a star wars film and seemed to actively reject the rest of the franchise. One of the main criticisms of Star Wars: The Last Jedi by star wars fans were Luke’s character arc, with audiences expressing their disappointment at Luke’s decision to reject the codes and scriptures of the Jedi and walk away from a fight in his old age. It didn’t seem to fit the heroic figure he was originally presented as. Johnson’s comments about the price of directing many sequels ring true in this regard, since viewers were only frustrated with Luke’s character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi because of everything that preceded this movie. Although Johnson wanted to establish Star Wars: The Last Jedi like his own more autonomous work, this approach made the star wars the sequel trilogy feels even more disconnected, which added to its criticisms. Despite the divisive nature of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Johnson’s point about sequels changing the movie experience is hugely relevant to the Disney+ era, in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe and star wars have won many more installments. Even outside of Disney+, the intellectual property battle has seeped into every facet of storytelling as prequels, spinoffs and sequels have become increasingly mainstream, as seen with recent titles. such as Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water. While Star Wars: The Last Jedi can’t escape its sequel status, Johnson’s description of its approach contextualizes why the film infamously sought to subvert audience expectations. More: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Facing An Impossible Challenge From Luke Skywalker Source: Atlantic

