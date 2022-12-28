Shah Rukh Khan joins other Bollywood stars to celebrate Salman Khan’s birthday in Mumbai





Salman Khan greets his fans who gathered outside his residence to wish him his birthday in Mumbai; Shah Rukh Khan and Salman at the party on Tuesday. PhotoAFP/Twitter Fans of Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan can now proudly say “Karan-Arjun aa gaye (Karan-Arjun is finally here).!” Salman was greeted by the ‘Pathaan’ star on his birthday. SRK kissed Salman as he hosted a joint party with his sister Arpita Khan, whose daughter Ayat Sharma, who shares his birthday with the actor, turned three on Tuesday. Among the host of celebrities including Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Sangeeta Bijlani, Shah Rukh got the most attention. Videos of the two superstars sharing a sweet hug moment are making the rounds on the internet. Fans were left in awe as the two shared the frames together. One netizen wrote of the bond between Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, “Bollywood’s best, closest and closest friendship.” Another fan on Instagram also said the moment reminded him of Shah Rukh and Salman attending politician Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party in 2013, where they ended their long cold war with a warm hug. SRK and Salman’s friendship has stood the test of time despite two major fights between the two – One during the making of ‘Chalte Chalte’ when Salman regularly showed up on sets and created a ruckus on his girlfriend Aishwarya Rai, which led to the actress being expelled. the film and replaced by Rani Mukerji. The second was on Katrina Kaif’s birthday in 2008, when the two superstars clashed over their respective reality TV shows. Salman kisses ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani’s forehead as she leaves on her birthday It’s Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s birthday on Tuesday and his fans can’t keep calm watching the footage from the midnight party the ‘Tiger 3’ actor co-hosted with his niece Ayat Khan Sharma, who shares his birthday with him. But, one person who caught everyone’s attention at the event was Salman’s ex-flame, Sangeeta Bijlani.

A video of the birthday party has gone viral on the internet and shows Salman giving Sangeeta a kiss on the forehead. As she prepares to leave, Salman hugs the former actress, kisses her forehead and bids her farewell with folded hands in gratitude.

While Salman is known for his relationships with many women, his relationship with Sangeeta was highly publicized in the media, the two dated for nearly a decade and were to be married even the cards were printed.

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan, Salman had talked about almost marrying Sangeeta.

“There was a time when I really wanted to get married and then it didn’t work out. I always got close. People have cold feet. ‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I I’m a good boyfriend but it’s hard to tolerate me for the rest of their life).’ With Sangeeta, even the cards and everything were printed,” he said.

Sangeeta eventually married former cricketer and skipper of the Indian cricket team Mohammad Azharuddin. Indo-Asian Information Service

