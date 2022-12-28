Video shows actress Tunisha Sharma’s now arrested ex Sheezan Khan taking her to hospital





Tunisha Sharma is taken by Sheezan Khan and two others to hospital New Delhi: CCTV footage has emerged showing actor Sheezan Khan and two others carrying his co-actress Tunisha Sharma to a hospital in Naigaon, Maharashtra. TV actor Tunisha Sharma is believed to have died by suicide on the Palghar sets in Maharashtra. Sheezan Khan was arrested for alleged incitement to suicide. The two were a couple. They broke up 15 days before Tunisha Sharma died last week. In the CCTV video, Tunisha Sharma is seen hurriedly carried by a man down a flight of stairs as Sheezan Khan and a woman walk beside him. Reports say the CCTV footage is from a hospital, where they transported Tunisha Sharma from the sets. Surendra Pal, the doctor at Naigaon Hospital, said the people on the sets brought her to the hospital. Mr. Pal said she was dead when they checked her. “Those who brought her from the trays said they were shooting when she locked herself in a room. People knocked on the door, but she didn’t open. They had to force the door to get in They found her hanging, after which they took her down and brought her here,” Mr Pal said. Sheezan Khan claimed Tunisha Sharma also attempted suicide days before she was found hanged on the sets. “Tunisha had recently attempted suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha’s mother to take special care of her,” a police source quoted as saying. Sheezan Khan at ANI news agency. The actor told police he broke up with Tunisha Sharma after being “so disturbed by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the horrific murder of Shraddha Walkar”, allegedly by his partner Aaftab Poonawala, reports ANI. Right-wing groups have alleged “love jihad”, which they claim was the act of Muslim men luring Hindu women to convert, in the macabre case of the murder of Shraddha Walkar. Tunisha Sharma’s uncle Pawan Sharma however told NDTV yesterday that she learned that Sheezan Khan was dating other women which put her under severe stress. “The two ate in the makeup room. Nobody knows what happened after that. We got a call asking us to come,” Pawan Sharma told NDTV. He denied Sheezan Khan’s claim that Tunisha Sharma had attempted suicide in the two weeks before her death on film sets. “Never, never. She never attempted suicide,” her uncle told NDTV. “She was very stressed. That’s why her mother was worried about her,” Pawan Sharma said.

