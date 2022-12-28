Stephen Greif, actor of The Crown, dies at 78 | television





British actor Stephen Greif, recognized for his role in the series The crown and other British audiovisual and theatrical productions, died on Monday at the age of 78. The news was shared by his representative agency, Michelle Braidman Associates, via Twitter: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His long career included many screen and stage roles, including with the British National Theatre, the Royal Shakespeare Company and in the West End. He will be greatly missed and our thoughts go out to his family and friends, the agency added in the message accompanying the announcement of his death. Stephen Greif’s works include appearances in series such as The crown (Netflix), where he played Speaker of the British Parliament Sir Bernard Weatherhill in the fourth season, released in 2020, and the long-running British daily series esters there coronation street. Born in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, Stephen Greif attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and became a member of the National Theater Company at Old Vic and South Bank. According to the British press, Greif starred in many stage productions in the sixties and it wasn’t until the early seventies that his career moved to the big screen, starring as space commander Travis. in the science fiction series. Blake’s 7published between 1978 and 1981. Messages of support for his loved ones and in tribute to the British actor have arrived from the world of culture, such as the director and actor of Doctor Who Barnabas Edwards. It saddens me greatly to know that Stephen Greif has left us. A rock-solid performer, with a voice as liquid and deadly as molten lava. When it came to playing bad guys, he was second to none. His quick wit and obvious intelligence made him a pleasure to lead. Thanks for the fun Stephen, Edwards shared via Twitter. You can follow EL PAS TELEVISION on Twitter point here to receive our weekly newsletter. Receive the TV bulletin All the news from the channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and reviews from our journalists. APNTATE

