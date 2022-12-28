CNN Should Limit New Year’s Eve Alcohol After Slur – The Hollywood Reporter





Ryan Seacrest fully supports CNN limiting alcohol consumption on its year-end broadcast. ABC host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve Told Weekly entertainment in one maintenance posted online Tuesday that reports that CNN correspondents and anchors are no longer imprinting during New Year’s Eve programming are a good move. On CNN New Year’s Eve Live airing on December 31, 2021, co-host Andy Cohen cracked down on Anderson Cooper about Seacrest’s show. “I’m not advocating drinking while on air,” Seacrest said. “I don’t know how it started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CN. There are some pretty respectable people – or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious journalist and then a friend of mine having a lot of fun, but that’s probably a good idea. Although viewers probably wish they would drink more. Seacrest then referenced the highly controversial moment last year when Cohen, who had been drinking with Cooper on air throughout the show, noticed The Journey performing on ABC. in the band’s current lineup which no longer includes former frontman Steve. Pear. Cohen called the show’s guests “Ryan Seacrest’s bunch of losers” and said anyone watching ABC that night “saw nothing”. the american idol the host told the outlet: ‘But I think they had something to say about my show at one point which was I’m sure alcohol because I don’t think that they would say what they said about our artists if they weren’t. while drinking. But, you know, I think our show is bigger, wider, and we won’t be drinking until 1:05 in the morning. Although I might send them Casa Dragones tequila just to tempt them while they’re on the air. Shortly after New Year’s Eve, Cohen said on his Radio Andy aired that he regretted his negative comments on the ABC show because he loves Seacrest. Cohen reiterated that sentiment during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter“That was an offhand comment about nothing that really had to do with him. It was about Journey. I was really going after the current iteration of Journey. Because I’m a huge Steve Perry fan. The variety reported Last month, Chris Licht, who was named CNN president and CEO in February, briefed his staff on the channel’s revised approach to New Year’s programming. Cohen and Cooper would still be free to consume alcohol during their broadcast, but not other correspondents and presenters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/ryan-seacrest-cnn-new-years-eve-alcohol-1235288075/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos