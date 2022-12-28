Palm Beach restaurants offer special menus and unlimited music for New Year’s Eve

M Cloutier

Luxe menus, live entertainment and an abundance of bubbles are planned for New Year’s Eve at Palm Beach restaurants, which aim to be the center of the party on December 31.

In some of them, glamorous guests are expected to dance the night away until or after the arrival of 2023. In others, lavish menus will take center stage.

Either way, advance reservations for New Year’s Eve are strongly recommended or required. Unless otherwise stated, prices do not include taxes, gratuities and/or service charges .

Following:Dinner in Palm Beach: Where to Enjoy a Festive Meal on Christmas Day

Following:Palm Beach Dining: Island restaurants and markets offer a variety of Christmas takeout options

Following:Palm Beach’s Best Restaurants for Water Views, Outdoor Seating, American, Asian, and More!

Swifty’s at The Colony will have a 60s and 70s theme

Among the most elaborate New Year’s Eve parties in restaurants: a 1960s and 1970s-themed party at Colonys Swiftys and the surrounding pool deck.

Following:Swifty is at camp

After all, 2023 marks the 75th anniversary of The Colonys.

With a black-tie dress code, the hotel’s New Year’s Eve festivities will begin with a welcome cocktail reception from 8-9pm with an open bar, raw bar and hors d’oeuvres.

A four-course dinner will be served from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. along with a premium open bar. Starting at 12:15 a.m., a dessert table and late-night snacks will be added.

Throughout the evening, live music will include a dance band and DJ

The fall of the Midnight Ball in New York’s Times Square will be broadcast on a TV wall while party flavors and champagne are served. The Colonys New Year’s Eve Celebration is $649 per person.

Almond’s party will channel Studio 54

Almond will celebrate the New Year with a party and the unveiling of its newly renovated back room, where the roof opens for dancing under the stars.

Following:Almond meal

The space with a dance floor and lounge seating is usually reserved for private parties, but Almond is opening it up for a celebration themed around New York’s old Studio 54.

Early revelers can enjoy a la carte dining in the dining room. The 9 p.m. four-course meal will cost $195. An additional $150 will cover the ensuing party in the back room (for guests not dining at Almond, tickets for the party in the back room start at $425).

The evening will feature DJ Adam Lipson, as well as live performances from saxophonists, congas and violinists.

Look for an open bar, caviar, appetizers, champagne, freebies and even go-go dancers as part of a fun you won’t want to miss, said co-owner Lee Felty.

HMF at The Breakers will offer an evening “à la Palm Beach”

Special New Year’s Eve celebrations at The Breakers include a party at the sprawling HMF resort hotspot.

Following:HMF at The Breakers

From 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., HMF is ready to celebrate in Palm Beach style with a special menu, live entertainment, and lots of dancing.

At midnight: a champagne toast and a spectacular balloon drop from the ceiling. The HMF Party is $750 per person.

Elsewhere at The Breakers, the beachfront Seafood Bar will offer a special three-course menu from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ($350 adults; $125 children 12 and under from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.).

A special three-course menu will also be offered at Flagler Steakhouse from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. This menu costs $395 per person.

Dinner and dance party at the Four Seasons

Meanwhile, at the Four Seasons Flories, run by starred Mauro Colagreco, a special menu and festivities are planned for New Year’s Eve.

Following:Florie is at the Four Seasons

From 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., a cocktail reception with champagne bar, canapés and live performances will be followed by a four-course dinner.

After dinner, guests are invited to continue the fun in the Four Seasons Living Room ballroom, where more entertainment and champagne await.

The Four Seasons New Years Eve deal is $750 per person, which includes cocktail reception, four-course dinner, and after-dinner party access. The after dinner party is only $85 per person.

Café LEurope offers early and late seating

Café LEurope is ready to party on New Year’s Eve with live music, special menus, champagne and more.

Following:Cafe Europe

A 5-7 p.m. session will feature piano music by David Crohan; a three-course menu with dishes such as Dover sole and filet mignon; and Champagne and party favors.

The first seat is $250 for adults; $75 for children under 12.

Dancing with DJ Mike, a four-course menu, champagne, gifts and midnight snacks are included in Café LEuropes seats from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., or $395 for adults and $95 for children under 12 years.

Among the dishes offered in last place: sea bass, pasta with truffles and beef and foie gras Rossini.

Five-course dinners on tap at Café Boulud

Two five-course New Year’s Eve seats are planned for Café Boulud.

Following:Cafe Boulud

The first service ($198 for adults; $78 for children under 10) is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. while the second gala service ($428 for adults; $158 for children under 10-year-olds) is 8-10 p.m. with a champagne toast at midnight.

Both start with canapes and offer deluxe menus.

The Gala Seat, for example, includes selections such as Dover Sole; Prime beef Wellington with spinach, porcini mushrooms and truffle jus; and cauliflower with black truffle, hazelnuts and brown butter.

Among the choices of desserts: Chocolat & Tonka (with feuilletine, cocoa sand and horchata ice cream).

La Goulue will dine and dance

La Goulue also offers a five-course menu with a DJ to dance to.

Following:The glutton

Two-seating dinner starts anytime between 5-5:30 p.m. and 8-8:30 p.m. The menu ($250 per person), which includes a glass of champagne, begins with an amuse-bouche of mimosas from of wood-fired quail eggs with truffle pearls.

Among the entree choices: Roasted Beef Wellington with Mushrooms, Truffle Sauce and Green Beans, and Steamed Maine Lobster in Saffron Broth with Tricolor Fingerling Potatoes, Carrots and Fennel.

For dessert, guests can choose between frozen meringue dishes, raspberry sorbet, vanilla ice cream and red fruit coulis. At midnight, look for party favors and a champagne toast.

Le Bilboquet offers a four-course menu for dinner

At Le Bilboquet, a four-course New Year’s Eve menu will be served, with seating between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Following:The Bilboquet

A DJ will host from 5:30 p.m.

The Bilboquets four-course menu begins with a souffléed potato-leek-truffle amuse-bouche to whet the appetite of celebrants.

Selections of entrees and entrees to choose from include terrine of foie gras, celery and black truffle carpaccio, filet of beef Rossini, scallop à la normande, and black truffle gnocchi.

For dessert: chocolate sabayon with petit fours and chocolates.

Meat Market will feature dinner, band, DJ

The band American Gypsies and a DJ will play New Year’s Eve festivities at the Meat Market, where midnight will herald party favors and a champagne toast.

Meat Market will offer seating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with an a la carte menu; a seat at 9 p.m. will offer a four-course menu for $300 per person.

Following:meat market

Elsewhere in town, Lola 41 on New Year’s Eve will offer specials, in addition to its regular menus from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; the restaurant will be open until 1 am

Lightly smoked Toro ($80) with truffle caviar, yuzu kosho, soy and chives; and Osetra caviar (market price) with butter brioche, egg and fresh cream are some of the specialties.

Other specialties include Cantonese lobster ($100) with a 1-pound Maine lobster and an 8-ounce Wagyu filet mignon ($200) with mascarpone baked potato, spinach gratin and truffle honey whipped.

For dessert, Lola 41 will offer a pink strawberry shortcake ($15).

Following:LoLa 41

A planned New Year’s Eve party at Cucina ($500 per person) will include an open bar, DJ and other entertainment.

Cucina will highlight a prix fixe menu with selections such as Danish langoustines, Australian Wagyu beef and Florida grouper.

In Manalapan, the Angle de l’Eau Palm Beach Resorts restaurant will offer seating for New Year’s Eve at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; seats later at 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Following:Palm Water Beach

Early seats include a four-course menu for $150 per person.

A $225 five-course menu is a highlight of later seating.

Live music and a special menu are offered at the Polpo de l’Eau Palm Beach Restaurant on New Year’s Eve. The Ocean Resorts After Party follows in the Eaus Grand Ballroom, with live music, a bar fee, a dessert buffet and dancing.

Other restaurants planning to open on New Year’s Eve with their regular menus and festive specials include Acqua Café, Al Fresco, Bice, Bricktops, Buccan, Café Flora, Henrys, Palm Beach Grill, PB Catch, Renatos, Restaurant 44, Sant Ambroeus, Ta-boo and Trevini.