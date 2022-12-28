Bollywood’s new mantra of king-size content, Hollywood rides on MCU, DC and epic sequels-Entertainment News, Firstpost

Bollywood aka Hindi film industry produces the maximum number of movies in the calendar year across the globe. Yes, approximately over 1000 movies are released every year from Bollywood, more than double that of Hollywood, the biggest entertainment industry in the world.

Since 2015 Fast and Furious 7, which became the first Hollywood film in India to cross the 100 crore mark, the West conquered the East and prevailed over some of the country’s leading stars. The greatest examples are Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: the way of water, which emerged as gargantuan blockbusters. They outranked Bollywood biggies like Kalank and Circus respectively, making them bite the dust at the box office. Will demolition continue in 2023?

The country’s biggest entertainment industry, Bollywood, came to a halt due to the pandemic phase and when it reopened in full force in 2022, the audience viewing pattern changed completely. In the pre-pandemic era, it was observed that even small movies with high content were used to get footsteps from moviegoers. But due to the rise of OTT and the exploration of international content, the dynamics of cinema viewing have changed and this has had a huge impact on the Hindi film industry.

No more cut-copy-paste

In the pre-pandemic phase, we saw several southern and Hollywood remakes like Singham, Sought, Ghajini, Kabir Singh, Baghi 2, Simba and others that perform incredibly well at the box office. But as many moviegoers watched Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and international content on OTT during the pandemic using subtitles and dubbed audios, they showed no interest in remakes and we have seen a maximum of failures at the box office despite the presence of big names. The list includes Bachchan Paandeyremake of Jigarthanda (49.98 million rupees), Jerseyremake of the Telugu film of the same name (Rs 19.68 crore) Hit the first caseremake of the Telugu film of the same name (Rs 11.78 crore), Lal Singh Chadharemake of Forrest Gump (58.73 million rupees), examineremake of Mirage (Rs 5.35 crore) and Vikram Vedaremake of the Tamil film of the same name (Rs 78.66 crore).

The failure of these Hindi movies proved that audiences want to see original content with an intriguing storyline. In the flop remake series, only Ajay Devgn Drishyam 2 clicked at the box office (Rs 230 crore*) due to the cult status of the first part and the main characters making a special place in the hearts of the audience.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar stressed that Bollywood should work on original scripts and said, “We need to work on original scripts and give writers the kind of freedom they want and do less copying. -to stick on. Cinema must change for the better and we have it in us. We have the talent and the writers too. But if we happen to give a link to an English film and ask him to make some changes and keep the subject matter of the film exactly the same, then what will the writers do? He must also survive.

Cinematic experience with larger than life stories

In this tough year for Bollywood, it has also been observed that audiences are no longer rooting for big stars and prefer larger than life content which will give them an exhilarating cinematic experience.

While Akshay Kumar delivered four box office duds this year with Bachchan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj (68.05 million rupees), Raksha Bandhan (Rs 44.39 million) and Ram Setu (Rs 71.87 crore), the two versions of Ranveer Singh of 2022, Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Rs 15.59 crore) and Circus (Rs 20.85 crore) bombed at the counters.

At Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva (Rs 257.44 crore) and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 129.10 crore) are the only epic Bollywood films, which made cash registers upon its theatrical release.

Interestingly, South Indian movies have been more successful in attracting Hindi audiences with their larger than life content, stories and movies like KGF 2 (434.70 million rupees), RRR (Rs 274.31 million), Ponniyin Selvan: I (Rs 25.10 crore) and kantara (Rs 79.25 crore) are classic examples.

Amid Bollywood’s box office uncertainty, we also saw two surprising biggest blockbusters of the year in the form of The Kashmir Files (Rs 252.90 crore) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 185.92 million).

Hollywood rides big stars, sequels and franchise films in India



Speaking of Hollywood, there hasn’t been a major shift in the Indian box office or audience viewing pattern as once again we’ve seen MCU and DC fans flocking to theaters. cinema to watch their superheroes on the big screen. movies like The Batman (48.10 million rupees), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (130,000,000 rupees), Thor: Love and Thunder (101.71 million rupees), black adam (Rs 48.13 million) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Rs 69.55 crore) turned out to be money spinners at the counters.

However, show stealers were epic sequels like Top Gun: Maverick (Rs 34.50 crore), Jurassic World Dominion (Rs 68.56 crore) and Avatar: The Way of the Water (Rs 265 crore), which set new box office benchmarks based on their expectations. Speaking of the latter, he has all the potential to beat Avengers: Endgame (Rs 373.22 crore) to become the biggest Hollywood wholesaler of all time in India.

Read all the latest news, trending news and entertainment news here.