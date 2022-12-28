The story of Iraqi actor and musician Ahmed Moneka travels from Toronto to the Jungle Theater

When actor/musician Ahmed Moneka arrived in Ontario in September 2015, he only planned to stay 10 days. Highly successful in theater and film in his home country of Iraq, Moneka was visiting Canada during the Toronto International Film Festival for a screening of a film about two gay men living in Baghdad, titled The Society.

He never went back there. Moneka received threats after the film was shown, due to its LGBTQ content, and was advised not to return to Iraq. Since then he has lived in exile. He is now becoming a force to be reckoned with in Toronto as a performer and musician.

A new production, King Gilgamesh & the Man of the Wild, directed by St. Paul-based Seth Bockley, weaves the story of Monekas with that of the ancient epic poem “Gilgamesh”. In case your high school skipped that one, the Mesopotamian epic dates to the late 2nd millennium BC about part-deity Gilgamesh and his adversary-turned-best-friend Enkidu.

Bockley, Moneka and Toronto actor-writer Jesse Lavercombe, who plays Enkidu, have been developing the work for about four years, in part because the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the performing arts world to a halt as they were planning a tour of the show. They will perform the piece, which features Arabic-maqam jazz band Monekas, Moneka Arabic Jazz, at the Jungle Theater beginning on New Year’s Eve. In January, the work will travel to Under the Radar Festival in New York City and during two weeks at the La MaMa Experimental Theater Club. He will return to Toronto later in 2023 where he will perform at the Tria Theatre.

Here’s a recent conversation with Moneka, Bockley and Lavercombe conducted over the phone after a recent rehearsal about setting up the show. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Sheila Regan: The pandemic has turned this project into a much longer development process than originally planned. How did this shape and influence the work, and how did the work evolve?

Seth Bockley: It’s so fun and funny to have these guys playing a version of themselves. When we first wrote the show together, we wrote a scene that involves the birth of Ahmed’s daughter, and when we first performed the play in workshops, it was speculative that it was in the future. Today, her daughter is three years old. She talks and runs everywhere. It’s a very strange and beautiful thing to have this snapshot in time of these guys living a particular moment when they met. As an outsider, it’s really beautiful to see them reinhabit this moment in their own history and activate it again. It’s become history, there’s this slight quality of distance now, which I find really beautiful, and which allows them to manufacture it even more.

Jesse Lavercombe: In addition, Ahmed has become over the years here in Toronto a legendary leader of several bands and has somehow become the leader of the world music scene. His own real rise to stardom that he finds in this city is truly exciting. In the original version, he and I were running around in this very gritty way, two men playing instruments and acting and running back and forth. Now we have a five-piece Arabic jazz band touring with us, and they’re all world-class musicians. This was the biggest change in the series. It’s so much bigger and more epic and more theatrical, and we found a true hybrid of a very complicated woven piece, but also a gig where you can see a band really doing their thing.

Seth Bockley: I remember when we started talking about this project, Ahmed said: How could I play King Gilgamesh? How could I behave like a king like that?’ And now you behave differently because you’re a father now. In fact, I see it in your body and in your intention, how you possess authority and power in a new way.

Ahmad Moneka: Even my English is very different. I learned English six years ago. The level of my English now there are still a lot of words that I can’t pronounce, but there is comfort in doing art in English. And that was a huge obstacle for me. Now, that doesn’t really sound natural, but it is possible.

Sheila Regan: How has the role of the group evolved within the framework of this project?

Seth Bockley: The group casts a spell and they take us to a world. The group is sometimes really cinematic. They are the sound of the ancient world. They provide sound effects like the sound of waves, they are the sound of doors closing, they are also the sound of ancient underworld gods being haunted. They also support Ahmed’s voice in a really deep way.

Jesse Lavercombe: What’s also been fun with the group is that for most of them it’s their first time working in theatre. And so we really learned to build our own language with them through that process. Sometimes it has been difficult, but often these challenges have led to very beautiful discoveries.

Ahmad Moneka: The genres we play during the show are Arabic music, there is African music, there is North American music, classical music. The notation of the piece is really rich and so diverse too. And it really adds a nice layer, with everyone coming from different parts of the world.

Jesse Lavercombe: We are excited to showcase the world music scene in Toronto at this time. Talking to all these musicians who go around the world and come back here, all of them say that Toronto is the only real place right now where you can show up from anywhere in the world, and these musicians are all learning to integrate their music with one and the other.

Sheila Regan: Do you feel like you’ve come together as a collaborative group?

Seth Bockley: It was amazing to have a long-term collaboration. Very often in theater we just do a show and it’s like, at most, a few months, or maybe a year, if you’re developing a new play, and then you produce it. It is a deep collaboration. The story of friendship that is portrayed in the play is also real for the three of us. Were integrated into each other’s lives in a very deep way. Coming to Toronto for Ahmed’s 30th birthday last year, it was amazing to see his family who had just arrived from Turkey not long before. As a friend and as a collaborator, to witness personal growth and be part of each other’s stories.

Ahmad Moneka: We know how to have a good time in real life and also be connected to each other’s families, which makes a huge difference in terms of trust and how we might work with each other. We like working together. And it’s so natural.

King Gilgamesh & the Man of the Wild runs Saturday, December 31 through Sunday, January 8 at 7:30 p.m. at The Jungle (paid model, from $10 with a suggested price of $45). More information here.