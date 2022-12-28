7 actresses of yesteryear who stunned people with daring scenes in Bollywood movies





Since Rank Besharam caused a stir for Deepika Padukone’s bold avatar, one wonders why there’s been so much shouting about the song. In the past, many actors and actresses have done much more daring photo shoots and scenes in films that were controversial in their time. Some of these scenes are from iconic movies that people still talk about today. Here are seven actresses of yesteryear who sizzled with their daring avatars in movies:

1. Zeenat Aman

Eros Entertainment Zeenat Aman has featured in enough photos and daring scenes to send the boycott gang into a coma. Her avatar in white saree Satyam Shivam Sundaram sans blouse was revolutionary in more ways than one. However, that’s not the only daring scene to his credit. She also went topless in the same movie and wore a bikini in Dev Anands Heera Panna. 2.Sharmila Tagore

Amazon Prime Video Sharmila Tagore is known for being one of the first Indian actresses to don a bikini for a magazine cover. She also wore a blue swimsuit in her 1967 film with Shammi Kapoor, An evening in Pariswhich was all the rage among Indian audiences at the time. 3. Simi Grewal

R.K. Movies Simi Grewal was one of the most daring actresses of her time. Many remember her for showing it all mera naam joker where a young Rishi Kapoor follows his favorite Anglo-Indian teacher into the bushes, watching her undress as she takes off her wet clothes. She played another controversial role as a girl from the Santhal tribe who becomes a sex toy for a young man in the film. 4. Kapadia Dimple

Youtube The actress is no stranger to swimsuits and daring scenes in Bollywood films. She wore a sizzling red swimsuit in her first film, Policemanin 1973. Years later, she wore a red bikini again for another film with Rishi Kapoor, Sagar. However, she took it up a notch with her intimate scene with Anil Kapoor where they have sex on a haystack! 5. Rakhee Gulzar

Zee 5 The actress who was born on India’s Independence Day, August 15, 1947, has certainly given the country’s movie-going audience a host of great films. However, one of his most memorable roles is in Sharmileewhere she had a not-very-Sharmila swimsuit scene. The film became a hit because of this scene and its iconic pairing with Shashi Kapoor. 6. Mandakini

R.K. Movies After Zeenat Amans watery date with a white saree, mandakini made the style truly iconic. Her stunt dance in a flimsy white sari became a pop culture phenomenon and was seen as a shrewd way to avoid the strict guidelines of censorship boards. Even the poster of this film, Ram Teri Ganga Maili has the lead pair embracing an unconventional and bold choice for this era. 7. Parveen Babi

Youtube Parveen Babi running on a beach in a bikini became a highlight of the 1982 film, yeah nazdeekiyan. She was one of the hottest retro actresses and rarely shied away from doing daring scenes and racy outfits in her films.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/bollywood/125538-7-retro-yesteryear-bollywood-actresses-bold-scenes-zeenat-aman-sharmila-tagore-parveen-babi-mandakini.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos