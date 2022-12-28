Entertainment
Salman Khan News: For Salman Khan’s birthday, here are the Bollywood superstar’s top five songs
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanams Chand Chupa Badal Mein
Although every song in this movie is great, the alluring and sultry Chand Chhupa Badal Mein takes the cake. There is no doubt that this song has become a favorite of her millions of fans over the years. This song is sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.
Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali, by Hum Aapke Hain Kaun
When evaluating Salman Khan’s all-time romantic cinematic achievements, this breathtaking ballad by Hum Aapke Hain Kaun must be included. SP Balasubramanyam sang Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali which still brings a lot of thrills and relationship goals to this day.
Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya, love
Salman Khan and Revathi were completely in love in the song Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya. This song was the anthem of bravery and youthful love. SP Balasubrahmanyam and KS Chitra sang the song, which was written by Anand-Milind. Despite the fact that the movie didn’t do well, music fans are still humming this tune.
Dil Diyan Gallan by Tiger Zinda Hai
Salman Khan’s new age love song is Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Dil Diyan Gallan. Salman and Katrina Kaif were seen romancing on a beautiful snowy hill in the song. The music is a real pleasure for the ears. Nothing but brilliance has sprung from the pen of Irshad Kamil. There have been several cover versions of the song, but none have surpassed the original.
Bahon Ke Darmiyan from Khamoshi
This Khamoshi musical undoubtedly has one of the most beautiful songs of all time. Salman’s chocolate persona, along with Manisha Koirala’s naïveté, took the song’s mood and attitude to new heights.
FAQs
What is Salman Khan’s background?
Salman Khan’s schooling at St. Stanislaus High School in Bandra.
Is Salman Khan dating anyone?
Salman Khan is currently seeing singer Iulia Vantur, but he has never spoken about it publicly.
