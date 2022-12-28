Rian Johnson Praises Acting Dave Bautistas Chops, Agrees He’s Best Acting Wrestler





Rian Johnson Praises Dave Bautista’s Acting Chops, Agrees He’s The Best Acting Wrestler Photo credit: P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images) Filmmaker Rian Johnson praises Dave Bautista (Cambric). The former world heavyweight champion was one of WWEbefore leaving the company in 2010. He returned to WWE twice over the years, but otherwise focused on building his acting career. The Animal landed a breakout role as Drax the Destroyer in guardians of the galaxy and several later films, and its stock has been steadily increasing ever since. As a result, Bautista followed in the footsteps of Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Hulk Hogan and others as a wrestler turned successful actor. In recent years, John Cena has also continued this trend. While Johnson and Cena have become huge box office hits, Bautista has already made it clear that he wants to go his own way and showcase his skills in different ways. In an interview with David Sims of Athleticism, Johnson praised the former WWE star after working together on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Johnson named Bautista as the person who surprised him the most and noted that he was struck by the idea of ​​using her for the role. He also complimented Bautistas acting chops. Dave Bautista, Johnson said. When I was writing [his character, a mens-rights streamer named Duke Cody], I imagined a skinny dude trying to overcompensate. When Bautista was brought up, I was immediately taken with the idea. I’ve been a huge fan of his dramatic chops as an actor. Johnson went on to accept the claim that Bautista is the greatest wrestler-actor of all time. He highlighted the combination of his impressive physical characteristics and his remarkable sensitivity in his approach to the role. I absolutely agree 100%. I think someone like [Paul Thomas Anderson] is going to give him a real role and is going to look like a genius, Johnson said. As a person, Bautista is genuinely and immediately vulnerable when you meet him, and that’s what got me excited. He’s someone who has the physical attributes of someone who would play big, but he actually brings sensitivity to the role. The story continues Fans can watch Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads now, as it is currently streaming on Netflix. RELATED: Dave Bautista Says Goodbye To Drax After Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Wraps, Thanks Triple H For Everything The post office Rian Johnson Praises Acting Dave Bautistas Chops, Agrees He’s Best Acting Wrestler appeared first on wrestling area.

