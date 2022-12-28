What to watch Wednesday: Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl airs on Disney Plus





Comment this story Comment Wheel (NBC at 8) Contestants play celebrity pundits Andy Richter, Kate Flannery, Margaret Cho, Loni Love, Bobby Berk and Adam Rippon. Property Brothers: Always Home (HGTV at age 9) A family that moved near a big school for their oldest daughter overcomes their aversion to the layout of their home. silver yard (CNBC at 10) A successful couple returns with a new business and new problems. An entrepreneur plans to create a national cannabis brand after successfully publishing cannabis books. Diesel Brothers (Discovery at 10:01 a.m.) The guys are selling 16 amazing builds on auction day. The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS at 8) Renowned artists are recognized. This year’s winners are actor George Clooney, singer-songwriter Amy Grant, singer Gladys Knight, composer and bandleader Tania Len and the band U2. All the best all the worst 2022 (CNN at 9) CNN recaps the most defining moments of 2022. The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman (CBS at 10) This special examines how an act of kindness can become a butterfly effect for positivity. An MIT professor shares his work on a formula for discovering what it takes to make an act of kindness spread. Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (Disney Plus) The cast of Encanto reunites at the Hollywood Bowl for a live-to-film concert experience, featuring Stephanie Beatriz, Adassa, Carolina Gaitn, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda and Olga Merediz . Pawn Stars Do America (8-Year-Old Story) Rick, Corey, and Chum end their trip in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where they investigate vintage tractors, test guns, and hang out with a NASCAR legend. The circle (Netflix) Season 5.

