Top 10 Hollywood Movies of 2022
The year 2022 has brought so many blockbuster movies especially those from Hollywood which have always amazed its viewer. Many of them have inspired aspiring filmmakers to experiment with the legacy of cinema. Here, take a look at the best Hollywood movies that changed the idea of cinema into an everlasting impact in one fell swoop-
1. Top Gun: Maverick
With IMDb rating: 8.4/10 and directed by Joseph Kosinski, the story opens up 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s finest airmen, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, fending off the limits as a badass test pilot and dodging the rise in rank that would come his way would leave the ground. Training a team of graduates for a special mission, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that will demand the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to blow it up. We saw Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm in the absolute thriller.
2. Everything everywhere at once
Directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, this sci-fi is a scientific marvel in the truest sense of the word. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan, the film is arguably the best of 2022. A Chinese immigrant is reluctantly drawn into an epic adventure in which she must connect different versions of herself in the parallel universe to prevent someone from doing harm. the multiverse. It has an IMDb rating of 8.1/10
3. Avatar: The Way of the Water
Directed by James Cameron starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, the film is the spin-off of the Avatar prequel. It’s beyond imagination with Jack and Ney’tiri having a family who now have to protect themselves and the land of Pandora.
IMDb rating – 8/10
4. Banshees of Inisherin
The story begins on a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Pdraic is devastated when his friend Colm suddenly ends their lifelong friendship. With the help of his sister and a troubled young islander, Pdraic sets out to mend the damaged relationship by any means necessary. However, as Colm grows more determined, he soon issues an ultimatum with shocking consequences.
IMDb rating – 7.9/10
5. The Batman
DC’s most anticipated movie badman has generated a lot of excitement among audiences. Seeing Robert Patterson in the lead role was a treat to watch. Batman must intervene when the mayor of Gotham City is murdered. Soon, his investigation leads him to discover a network of corruption linked to his dark past.
IMDb rating – 7.8/10
6. All is quiet on the Western Front
Bringing back the trauma of World War II, the story unfolds in Germany in 1914. Paul Bumer and his classmates quickly enlist in the army to serve their country. Once written, the first images of the battlefield will show you the reality of war.
IMDb rating – 7.8/10
7. Thirteen Lives
Directed by Ron Howard, the film is about an organized rescue mission in Thailand, where a group of boys and their football coach are trapped in a flooded underground cave system.
8. Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio
This English animated musical, directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, is an adopted version of the children’s novel Pinocchio. The story begins with a father’s wish bringing a wooden boy to life and giving him the chance to take care of the child. However, the two must fight for a place as Italy is engulfed in fascism.
IMDb rating – 7.8/10
9. The menu
This horror-comedy written by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss centers on a young couple visiting an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island, where the celebrity chef has prepared a luxurious tasting menu that comes with a shocking surprise. “Deadline Notes”: “Fiennes plays the world-class chef who prepares everything and adds unexpected ingredients to the planned menu. The storyline follows a certain A-list couple who participate in it. I heard that Stone will play half of this pair.
IMDb rating – 7.5/10
10.Elvis
One of Elvis Presley’s most famous singers and dancers was born. The film is based on the life of the singer and his fame among the public. It scored around 7.4 out of 10 IMBD ratings.
