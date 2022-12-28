Back to 2022 | News, Sports, Jobs





As we approach the final days of 2022, it’s natural to look back on the year and wonder where the time has gone? Working at the zoo can be a 24/7 responsibility and no matter the weather the staff keep going. Although there have been challenges, 2022 has been a positive year for Roosevelt Park Zoo. Perhaps the biggest challenge for the zoo has been the weather. The winter was cold and wet. But as spring rolled around and the weather warmed up, Mother Nature wanted to make sure we knew who was responsible. The Easter weekend blizzard dumped 4 feet of snow and threw a wrench in the plans of many. Summer finally came, and it didn’t take long to skip fall and go straight back to winter. Despite weather-related challenges, the zoo welcomed more than 110,000 visitors in 2022, marking the second time the zoo has welcomed more than 100,000 in a year. Perhaps, despite the few days of welcoming weather, it was the excitement of the new animals that helped keep the numbers up. In particular, the three Amur tiger cubs born in March captivated the community and staff. Now 10 months old, the cubs are even more fun to watch, especially in the snow. In addition to the cubs, the zoo hosted a Bactrian camel and two bison in the North Trail area. Zoo staff also had to say goodbye to their longtime friends, Jasira, her African lioness, and her male giraffe, Mashama. Jasira had been at the zoo since 2007 and Mashama since 2003. Perhaps the next most notable aspects of 2022 focused on construction. Staff worked with architects on the MI-7 phase of flood mitigation plans throughout the year. Everything from laying out proposed new exhibits to move into Roosevelt Park to developing plans for exhibits and impacted structures in the zoo south of the river. Although its start may be a few years away, the zoo is working to stay ahead of the project and plans to make several changes that will reduce the impact of construction once it begins. Additionally, the new Amur leopard project has been under construction throughout the past year. The interior is nearly 100% complete and much of the exterior is getting there. The trellis contractors were only able to mobilize in November, which hampered their work in extremely cold conditions. The weather slowed down the work and with Christmas approaching it was time for them to leave, intending to return in February to complete their work. We achieved a lot in 2022, but there was also a lot to do. As the Zoo heads into 2023, it will continue to work on these tasks while beginning new ones designed to keep the Zoo moving forward. Our hope is that everyone has the opportunity to reflect on the blessings they received last year and can approach the next with confidence in a brighter future. We wish everyone a happy new year. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

