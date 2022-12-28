Check out the list of top 50 Bollywood wholesalers by studios

A compelling script, a well-written plot, and great actors are some of the many reasons that make a movie successful. However, that’s not all. Moreover, we also need a visionary director as well as a production house. Film production is one of the most important aspects of cinema. Moreover, the industry is one of the fastest growing and most profitable industries in the world. Today we are going to talk about the list of top 50 Bollywood wholesalers by studios. If you are curious about them, then you have come to the right place. Read on to enlighten yourself.

1. Dharma Productions

Dharma Productions is a production and distribution company created by Yash Johar. Moreover, it was created in 1979. This production has 48 films to its credit. His collection, on the other hand, totals Rs 3920,840 crores.

2. Fox Star Studios

Many of you may or may not know it, but Fox Star Studios is part of the Disney International Operations segment of The Walt Disney Company. Moreover, he has 57 movies under his belt and had a collection of Rs 3900,250 crores.

3. UTV/Disney India Movies

The next Bollywood Grosser on our list of Bollywood Grossers By Studios is Utv Motion Pictures/Disney India. It was founded by Ronnie Screwvala and Zarina Screwvala in 1996. Moreover, they have 82 movies under their belt and a collection of Rs 3900,140 crores.

4. T-Series Super Cassette Industries Ltd.

Everyone is familiar with the T-series federation. It was founded by Gulshan Kumar on July 11, 1983. Moreover, it has 91 movies under its belt and a collection of Rs 3826,151 crores.

5. Yash Raj Films

YRF production has become one of the biggest film studios in India. Moreover, he has 71 movies under his belt and a collection of Rs 3567,750 crores.

6. Eros International

Eros International was founded by Arjun Lulla in 1977. Moreover, it has 93 films to its credit and a collection of Rs 3433,670 crores.

7. Nadiadwala’s grandson entertainment

Sajid Nadiadwala continued the legacy of the Nadiadwala family and established the company in 2005. Moreover, she has 32 films under her belt and a collection of Rs 2495,090 crores.

8. Trusted Entertainment

The company was founded on February 15, 2005 and its head office is established in Mumbai. Moreover, he has 56 movies under his belt and a collection of Rs 2452,707 crores.

9. Viacom Movies 18

Viacom 18 Motion Pictures was established in 2006, and its lead actor is Ajit Andhare. Moreover, he has 70 movies under his belt and a collection of Rs 2322,680 crores.

10. Cap of good movies

Cape of Good Films was founded by Akshay Kumar in 2009. Moreover, it has 14 films under its belt and a collection of Rs 1560,890 crores.

11. Excel Entertainment

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar founded Excel Entertainment in 1999. Moreover, he has 24 movies under his belt and a collection of Rs 1550,440 crores.

12. Balaji Movies

Ekta Kapoor and Jeetendra are the founders of Balaji Motion Pictures. Moreover, he has 44 movies under his belt and a collection of Rs 1502,840 crores.

13. Red Chilli Fun

The company was established by actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, in 2002. Moreover, it has 19 films under its belt and a collection of Rs 1496,750 crores.

14. Zee Studios

The company Zee Studios was founded in 2012. Moreover, it has 38 films under its belt and a collection of Rs 1458,550 crores.

15. Salman Khan Movies

It goes without saying that the founder of Salman Khan Films is the famous actor Salman Khan. Moreover, this production has 14 films to its credit and a collection of Rs 1084,335 crores.

16. SLB Movies

The founder of SLB Films is none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Moreover, this production has 13 films to its credit and a collection of Rs 1075,240 crores.

17. Vidhu Vinod Chopra Productions

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Productions was founded in 1985. Moreover, it has 7 films under its belt and a collection of Rs 983,830 crores.

18. Ajay Devgin Films

This company was established by actor Ajay Devgn and his father, Veeru Devgan, in 2000. Moreover, it has 10 films under its belt and a collection of Rs 962,520 crores.

19. Aamir Khan Productions

Aamir Khan Productions was established in 1999. Moreover, he has 10 films under his belt and a collection of Rs 850,850 crores.

20. Music Movies Tips

Tips Music Films is as old as the year 1975. Moreover, it has 27 films under its belt and a collection of Rs 773,700 crores.

21. Rajkumar Hirani Films

Rajkumar Hirani Films has 4 films under his belt and a collection of Rs 718,400 crores.

22. Shree Ashtavinayak Cinevision Ltd

The head of this society was Dhillin Mehta. Moreover, he has 14 movies to his credit and a collection of Rs 709,400 crores.

23. Maddock Movies

Maddock Films is the next Bollywood wholesaler on our list of top Bollywood Grossers By Studios. Moreover, he has 13 movies under his belt and a collection of Rs 670,620 crores.

24. Arka Media Works Pvt Ltd

Arka Media Works Pvt Ltd has 2 films under its belt and a collection of Rs 629,690 crores.

25. Ghost Productions

This company was started by Anurag Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and former UTV Spotboy manager Vikas Bahl. Moreover, he has 19 movies under his belt and a collection of Rs 615,720 crores.

26. Vishesh Movies

Vishesh Films was founded in 1986 and is currently owned by Mukesh Bhatt. Moreover, he has 37 films under his belt and a collection of Rs 608,010 crores.

27. Filmkraft Productions

Filmkraft Productions has 9 films under its belt and a collection of Rs 598,140 crores.

28. Jungle Pictures

Junglee Pictures was established by Vineet Jain of Times Group in 2014. Moreover, he has 13 movies to his name and a collection of Rs 592,310 crores.

29. Panoramic Studios

Panorama Studios has 13 films under its belt and a collection of Rs 565,616 crores.

30. A Friday Movie

A Friday Filmworks has 10 films under its belt and a collection of Rs 565,330 crores.

31. Emmay Entertainment Pvt. ltd

Emmay Entertainment Pvt. Ltd has 12 films to his credit and a collection of Rs 506,300 crores.

32. Rohit Shetty Productions

Rohit Shetty Productions has 3 films under his belt and a collection of Rs 495,030 crores.

33. Pen India Limited

This company was established by Dr. Jayantilal Gada on March 31, 1987. Moreover, it has 23 films to its credit and a collection of Rs 490,650 crores.

34.Maruti International

Ashok Navalkumar Thakeria is the owner of Maruti International. Moreover, he has 14 movies under his belt and a collection of Rs 476,220 crores.

35. Kriaj Entertainment Pvt. ltd.

Kriaj Entertainment Pvt. ltd. has 6 films to his credit and a collection of Rs 475,140 crores.

36. Hope Productions

Hope Productions has 7 films under its belt and a collection of Rs 472,340 crores.

37. Arbaaz Khan Productions

Arbaaz Khan Productions has 4 films under its belt and a collection of Rs 459,250 crores.

38. Hari Om Entertainment Co.

Hari Om Entertainment Co. has 9 films under its belt and a collection of Rs 446,960 crores.

39. Yellow Color Production

Color Yellow Production has 13 films under its belt and a collection of Rs 416,780 crores.

40. Sony pictures

Sony Pictures was founded in 1987. Plus, 15 movies under its belt and a collection of Rs 413,005 crores.

41. Rajshri Productions Pvt Ltd

Rajshri Productions Pvt Ltd has 13 films under its belt and a collection of Rs 410,730 crores.

42.Pooja Entertainment India Ltd.

The owner of Pooja Entertainment India Ltd. is Vashu Bhagnani. Moreover, this production has 30 films to its credit and a collection of Rs 383,550 crores.

43. Sohail Khan Productions

Sohail Khan Productions has 9 films under its belt and a collection of Rs 367,410 crores.

44. RSVP

RSVP has 8 films under his belt and a collection of Rs 363,240crores.

45.JA Entertainment Pvt. ltd.

The directors of Ja Entertainment Private Limited are John Abraham, Priya Runchal Deeksha and Phiroza Abraham. Moreover, he has 8 movies under his belt and a collection of Rs 308,325 crores.

46. ​​Basic Industries Group

Base Industries Group has 8 films to its credit. Moreover, he has a collection of Rs 305,960 crores.

47. Prakash Jha Productions

Prakash Jha Productions has 12 films to his name. Moreover, he has a collection of Rs 294,890 crores.

48. Sun Pictures Pvt. ltd

Sun Pictures Pvt. Ltd has 8 films to his credit. Moreover, he has a collection of Rs 286,490 crores.

49. Mukta Arts Ltd

Mukta Arts Ltd was founded in 1978 by Subhash Ghai. Moreover, he has 28 movies under his belt and a collection of Rs 277,970 crores.

50. Luv Movies

The last Bollywood wholesaler on our list of Bollywood wholesalers by Studios is Luv Films. Luv Films has 5 films to its credit. Moreover, he has a collection of Rs 274,690 crores.

These are the Top 50 Bollywood Wholesalers by Studios. Which of the previous ones is your favourite?

