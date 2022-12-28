How trending hashtags are hurting Hindi movies at the box office

A few years ago, no one could have imagined that a boycott call for a film on social media could have a negative impact on its box office performance. Beset by a series of setbacks in 2022, Bollywood should have realized that a stranger with a mobile phone in hand can launch an online campaign demanding the boycott of films before their release.

A boycott call targeting one movie seems harmless at first, but sometimes it snowballs into a loud noise generated by thousands of other like-minded people in no time. 2022 has shown that many films hit by such calls have dropped, a lesson Bollywood must not ignore as it looks forward to a fresh start in 2023.

Will Pathaan work?

Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t had any significant solo hero success in recent years. . However, the next megastar flick, Siddharth Anands’ action drama Pathaan, is seen as a potential blockbuster capable of spreading optimism in a beleaguered industry.

The film sparked controversy moments after the music video for the song, Besharam Rang, was released, featuring SRK and Deepika Padukone wearing a saffron swimsuit for a few seconds. Few criticized the song’s musical mediocrity. What has been castigated is the use of the phrase besharam rank and the choice of saffron, a color that has religious significance for Hindus. MP Sadhvi Pragya, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Vishwa Hindu Parishad National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal and BJP MP Ram Kadam were among those who raised their voices, along with countless others on social networks.

Trending hashtags, including #BoycottPathaan and #BoycottPathan, surfaced. #BoycottBollywood and #BoycottBollywoodCompletely, two familiar hashtags, have reappeared. The Pathaans’ call for a boycott has also been criticized, with netizens sharing music videos and photographs from the past in which actors wear saffron outfits and not because they lip-synch to religious songs.

Pathaan didn’t need to be embroiled in controversy before its release. Could this have an impact on its fate at the box office? While this is a highly anticipated SRK solo hero film after four years, some loss of theatrical ratings is a possibility for sure. It will be really disappointing if the movie has what it takes to entertain most potential moviegoers outside of those few seconds.

Brahmastra could have been a bigger hit

Released in an atmosphere of gloom that is pervading Bollywood, Ayan Mukerjis director’s action-adventure fantasy Brahmastra: Part I Shiva made at an estimated cost of Rs 375 crore has grossed Rs 431 crore worldwide. A Hindi film doing this kind of business was pleasantly breathtaking while the industry’s struggle to attract viewers was an obvious fact, causing anxiety and disappointment.

While Brahmastra’s success is undeniable, the film would arguably have been even better if the hashtag #BoycottBrahmastra hadn’t started trending before its release. The age-old criticism of child stars, a fact of their lives that neither Ranbir nor Alia can change, has come to the fore. An old video in which Ranbir talks about his taste for beef has annoyed many Hindus, who consider the cow to be sacred and for whom consuming beef is an act of desecration. The fact that the video surfaced after a long time served as a reminder that public memory was not as short as it seemed.

Brahmastra’s box office numbers weren’t as fantastic as they should have been for a movie that cost so much and took so many years to make. The end result was its emergence as the biggest Hindi film of 2022, but it was overtaken by four South Indian films led by action drama Prashanth Neels Kannada KGF:2, which grossed around Rs 1200 crore.

Working in sensitive times

When asked to share her views on cancel culture on social media during an interview with the Indian Express, Alia Bhatt said: We need to cancel ‘cancel culture’. We must boycott boycotts. The question, however, is: how can any attempt to boycott boycotts prevent their recurrence from time to time? In an age of snap judgments and increasing scrutiny, Bollywood must do what it takes to reduce the frequency of boycott calls on social media and aspire to produce non-controversial content that consistently attracts more viewers to theaters.

Forgettable Akshay Kumars 2022 had commercial failures like Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedis historical drama Samrat Prithviraj and family drama Aanand L. Rais Raksha Bandhan at a time when the actor faced criticism on social media. Karan Malhotras’ action film Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor was to poor critical reception, in part due to the portrayal of the villain played by Sanjay Dutt as a tilak-wearing Hindu.

Commenting on trending hashtags calling for the boycott of films, Anurag Kashyap joked during a media interaction ahead of the release of his mystery film Dobaaraa, I Feel Left Out. Even I wantwhat my movieboycottwith…. The Pannu film lead actress added: Yes, please boycott the Dobaaraa trendkarva do…we also want to be trending on Twitter. The emergence of the hashtag #BoycottDobaaraa was followed by the film’s silent disappearance from theaters soon after its release.

This big failure

The most talked about failure of 2022 was the Advait Chandans comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan. A remake of Robert Zemeckis’ 1994 film Forrest Gump, many social media users joined in a call for a boycott of LSC, one of the reasons being a statement by Khan in 2015 about intolerance in India. The controversies surrounding the satirical comedy-drama Khans 2014 PK directed by Rajkumar Hirani, which had, among other things, mocked the Hindu god Shiva, have also resurfaced.

During a media interaction, Khan said: This Bollywood boycott, Aamir Khan boycott, Laal Singh Chaddha boycott, I feel sad. I’m sad because a lot of people think I’m someone who doesn’t like India. In their heart they believe that, but it’s utterly wrong, he said. The megastar added, I really love the country. That’s how I am. It’s rather a shame that some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that this is not the case, so please don’t boycott my movies. Please watch my movies. Did Khan’s statement have a positive impact on the fate of films at the Indian box office? This is not the case, although the film has been a good performer in the overseas market.

More than content

2022 should have taught Bollywood that theatrical releases with mediocre or worse content are much less likely to do great business. What can hurt a film significantly, if not equally, is a call for its boycott on social media.

Those involved in film cannot erase their statements from the past, which will reappear intermittently as long as they work in films. They must accept and adapt to the need of the hour because they aspire to do what they must: tell a good story while knowing that fame will no longer be accepted without criticism.

The author, journalist for three decades, writes on literature and pop culture. Among his books are MSD: The Man, The Leader, the bestselling biography of former India captain MS Dhoni and the Hall of Fame series of movie star biographies. The opinions expressed are personal.

