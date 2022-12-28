Poo and Mogambo are among Bollywood’s favorite fashion moments on Reddit





December 27, 2022 by Jasveen Kaur Sawhney Bollywood has provided us with many fashion moments that have been kept safe in the treasury of pop culture. From iconic sarees to bikinis, we can thank costume designers and our beloved actors for giving us this look, and ourselves for making it a trend. Besides the good, there were also incredibly worse fashion trends, which even if we try, but are hard to forget. Some of them could be this Radhe take on Salman, or Shakti Kapoor's Batman-inspired Crime Master Gogo look. And remembering all the characters who have made the list of Bollywood's most iconic fashion moments, the editors took on the task of answering the one Bollywood fashion moment that lives rent-free in their heads? And the answers get better as we scroll. What's a Bollywood fashion moment that lives in your head without rent? of BollyBlindsNGOssip Actually one more on that. Aishwarya's character in Doom 2 was a major cultural reset for how YashRaj's heroine is seen on the big screen. Celebrity stylist/costumer Anaita Shroff Adajania's impeccable style was so on point and delivered some of the biggest trends of the 2000s. I mean, everything from micro skirts, her bleached hair, to embellished bodysuits, were pick-me-ups in stores! Speaking of the more understated and less talked about costumes, some redditors pointed to Alia Bhatt starrer's fabulous and culturally accurate costume design-Razi. In the icon list, many voted for Deepika's looks from Cocktail, Priyanka Chopra's gold bikini moment from friendly and even Rekhaji's special song Kaisi Paheli Hai Yeh.And, who can ever forget Miss Poo's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Right? Also Read: Reddit Women Discuss Pleasantly Surprising Things Men Have Done. This is proof that the bar is low for them! While many editors shared some of my favorite moments in Bollywood fashion history, others highlighted the funniest ones, which also made us cringe. Thanks to Bollywood, fashion has so many fond memories and looks that continue to inspire us. Even today, I'd bet anything to have Poo's entire wardrobe and Piku's closet full of kurtas. Tell us about your favorite Bollywood fashion moment.

