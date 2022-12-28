Despite the A-listers and auction budgets of these films, they could not survive at the box office. 2022 has seen a lot of Bollywood flops. Some of the highly anticipated movies turned out to be the biggest duds. While the directors have spent colossal sums on these films and their promotions, they have not even been able to recoup the budgets.

Here is a list of Bollywood actors who gave the biggest flops of 2022



Twitter

Not only did these actors fail in 2022, but these big-budget films also fell.

1. Ranveer Singh – Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar



web screenshot

Whereas previously Ranveer Singh-featured 83 had failed at the box office, this year his filmJayeshbhai Jordaar did not do well at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 86 crores, the film earned around 26 crores at the box office. However, when the movie was released on OTT, it was welcomed by audiences with open arms. Now that Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus is out, it’s bombarded the box office again. The Rohit Shetty film not only failed at the box office but also received poor reviews from audiences and critics.

2. Kangana Ranaut – Dhaakad



Twitter

Ever since her teaser dropped revealing the actress’ look as Agent Agni, Kangana Ranaut star Dhaakad has been making a lot of noise. However, it failed to do well at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 85 crores, the film earned around Rs 2.5 crores at the box office. The film’s broadcasts were canceled nationwide and replaced by that of Tabu and Kartik Aaryan-starring Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. . . . Here’s how Kangana Ranaut defended Dhaakad’s failure.

3. Ranbir Kapoor – Shamshera



web screenshot

After a long hiatus, Ranbir Kapoor returned to the big screen with an action-packed period drama but failed to spill his magic. Made on a budget of Rs 150 crores, the film which also starred Vaani Kapoor fetched around Rs 64 crores at the box office. After the film failed at the box office, filmmaker Karan Malhotra wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram and apologized for “giving up” on the film. The film unfortunately failed to draw large crowds to theaters.



4. Akshay Kumar – Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj



Twitter

Hailed as the most bankable actors in B-Town, 2022 may have been the worst year for Akshay Kumar. The man didn’t even deliver the blockbuster. His highly anticipated films like Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Samrat Prithviraj turned out to be duds. The Khiladi Kumar has six films scheduled for 2023 – which includeSelfie, OMG 2 Oh my God! 2, remake by Soorarai Pottru, Capsule Gill, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat (a biopic about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan.We hope that the new year will bring him a glimmer of hope.

5. Aamir Khan – Laal Singh Chadha



Laal singh chadha

The film had been in the works for several years. People were patiently waiting to see how Mr Perfectionist would recreate the magic of Tom Hanks in the original Forrest Gump movie. It was also Khan’s comeback film several years after the release of Dangal, but it dropped at the box office unexpectedly. Was the boycott culture to blame? The film failed to even recoup the budget it was made on – Rs 186 crores.

6. Prabhas – Radhe Shyam



Radhe Shyam movie poster

Prabhas became a worldwide phenomenon after the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, Baahubali. However, the Southern superstar failed to live up to fans’ expectations. Made on a budget of Rs 300-Rs 350 crores, Radhe Shyam which featured Pooja Hegde alongside Prab only fetched Rs 150-Rs 200 crores.

7. Amitabh Bachchan – Goodbye



Goodbye

While some people still call it an underrated movie of 2022, Goodbye failed to shed its box office magic. The film starring Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta failed to attract moviegoers to theaters. Made on a budget of Rs 30 crores, director Vikas Bahl (of Queen Fame) only collected Rs 10 crores at the box office.

8. Ayushmann Khurrana – Anek



Anek

Even Ayushmann Khurrana’s content-driven film flopped at the box office. Despite mixed to positive responses, the film bringscoming face to face with the undercurrents of discrimination faced by people in the North East, the film only fetched Rs 11 crore despite being made on a budget of Rs 47 crore.

9. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan – Vikram Veda



Twitter

People thought that Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan couldn’t do justice to what Vijay Sethupathy and R Madhavan did in the original movie. However, when the first preview of the movie came out, fans were left bowled over, especially by Hrithik’s performance. The Hindi remake of the Tamil film was made on a budget of Rs 175 crores but only managed to earn Rs 135 crores. The film was not released on OTT.

10. Runway 34



IMDb

One of the most underrated films of 2022, Ajay Devgn’s star Runway 34 unfortunately did not do well at the box office. Made on a budget of 65 crores, the film earned 54 crores.This thrillerproduced and directed by Ajay Devgn also stars him in the lead role. The story of the film, which is inspired by real-life incidents, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Ahmad Harhas is about a MayDay call that Captain Vikrant Khanna, an aviation prodigy, does when he loses hope. save his flight and his passengers.

(For more news and updates from the world ofBollywood and Hollywood celebrities, keep reading Indiatimes Entertainment and let us know your thoughts on this story in the comments below.)