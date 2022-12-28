Gehraiyaan – Alia Bhatt to Kartik Aaryan: 8 Bollywood Stars Who Experienced Straight-to-Digital Movies in 2022





(LR) Alia Bhatt in Darlings; Kartik Aaryan in Freddy IMDb

With OTT gaining popularity after the pandemic, several Bollywood stars have bet on direct-to-digital feature films this year. While many genres have tried things they’ve never tried before, a few have continued to produce films exclusively for the digital entertainment space. As the year draws to a close, we take a look at eight Bollywood stars and their 2022 OTT plans. Alia Bhatt in darlings

black comedy darlings marked the debut of Alia Bhatts OTT not only as an actor but also as a producer. Alias ​​Eternal Sunshine Productions, named after one of his favorite movies Eternal sunshine of the spotless mindproduced this black comedy in partnership with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khans Red Chillies Entertainment. The alias portrayal of Badru, a submissive housewife who plots revenge against her abusive husband Hamza Shaikh (Vijay Varma), has received rave reviews and been smitten by viewers. For her OTT foray, Alia trusted rookie director Jasmeet K. Reen, whose sensitive treatment of subject matter and characters made darlings a topic of conversation for several days. Watch it on: netflix Karthik Aryan in freddy In a year when big Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar suffered box office losses, young gunslinger Kartik Aaryan tasted success with a horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film Anees Bazmee, which was the second Bollywood hit of 2022, also generated a lot of interest for Kartiks’ second feature film of the year, freddy released on OTT where he stepped out of his familiar zone of frothy romantic comedies to play an obsessive lover. Kartik gained 30 pounds and learned dental skills to transform into the shy and reserved Dr. Freddy Ginwala in this psychological thriller directed by Shashanka Ghosh, also starring Alaya F. Watch it on: StarDisney+ Madhuri told Nene House Ma She had made her high-profile OTT debut with Bejoy Nambiars fame game earlier in 2022, but it’s with Anand Tiwaris House Ma India’s First Original Amazon Prime Video that Madhuri Dixit Nene made her fans sit up and remarked how far she has come as an actress. In House Ma, Madhuri played a closeted gay woman whose various roles as wife, companion, mother, dancer and neighbor are called into question when the truth comes out. The 55-year-old delivered a nuanced performance that made the character, Pallavi, relatable to many women in her self-defeating situation. Watch it on: Amazon Prime Video Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera Known and praised for her serious and intense performances, Vicky Kaushal went full U-turn and unleashed her goofy comedic side in her OTT debut. Govinda Naam Merawith Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera stars Vicky as a struggling Bollywood dancer who is sandwiched between his dominant wife Gauri (Bhumi) and his dance partner and girlfriend Suku (Kiara). The film mirrors David Dhawan’s slapstick comedies of the 1990s and Vicky is delightfully over the top with her infectious energy and comedic timing. Watch it on: StarDisney+ Rajkummar Rao in Monica, oh my darling Even though Rajkummar Rao had his first OTT outing in Anurag Basus Ludo in 2020, Monica, oh my darling was his breakout performance this year. The Netflix Original film, directed by Vasan Bala, is a neo-noir thriller in which Rajkummar plays an unscrupulous employee at a robotics company. Rajkummars Jayant would do anything to achieve his ambition and will soon pay for his unbridled greed. Rajkummar’s crackling chemistry with co-star Huma Qureshi made for an even funnier watch. Watch it on: netflix Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan Chakun Batras Gehraiyaan is an unusual choice for a Bollywood star to make her OTT debut, and credit goes to Deepika Padukone for taking the plunge with a character with many shades of gray. In this romantic drama, Deepika plays Aisha, a yoga teacher who has an affair with her cousin Zain’s (Siddhanth Chaturvedi) fiancé. His steamy scenes with Siddhanth may have been one of the highlights of Gehraiyaanbut it’s Aisha’s complexity, her unhappy relationship, the guilt of cheating on her partner, the desperation to launch her app that Deepika describes that stands out. Watch it on: Amazon Prime Video Abhishek Bachchan in Dashavi He already impressed us as a serial killer in Amazon Prime Video Web series Breathe: in the shadows. Director Tushar Jalota, however, used Abhishek Bachchans flair for comedy in the Netflix original. To install Dasavi. As Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an uneducated politician who goes to jail for corruption, Abhishek nails the Haryanvi accent and puts on a compelling performance. Son Ganga Ram, who learns the importance of education and decides to pass the 10th grade exam, ends up being an inspiring character in this entertaining watch that sends a strong social message. Watch it on: netflix Akshay Kumar in Cuttputli Ranjit Tewaris Cuttputli is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan, written and directed by Ram Kumar. Akshay, one of Bollywood’s busiest actors, plays a cop in this thriller which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. In his zeal to produce half a dozen movies a year, Akshay delivered a forgettable performance. It’s unconvincing and indistinguishable from the other roles he’s played in 2022. Watch it on: StarDisney+

