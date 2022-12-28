Dear Southern Cartel, Bollywood is doing well, thank you-Entertainment News, Firstpost





Okay, 2022 was a historic low for Hindi cinema. But does that mean we should start writing epitaphs for Bollywood? Yash of KGF note that we should not disrespect Bollywoodsmacks to patronize. Who disrespects Bollywood? While audiences rejected many Bollywoods products in 2022, that doesn’t mean Hindi cinema is losing ground. Conversely, while a handful of Southern films have done well across India, it does not follow that Tamil-Telugu-Kannada cinema has replaced Hindi cinema as pan-Indian soul food. And who are these substitute magicians from the South who give Hindi cinema their money’s worth? Rajamoulis RRR, Rishab Shetty Kantara and Yashs KGF? Is there more? Oh yes, something called Karthikeyan 2 which is a terrible movie, a budding Indian Jones amateur. Even RRR and Kantara navigated through their cultural specificity. India is urgently reclaiming its Hindu identity and both of these films have benefited from growing national sentiment. As for Yashs KGF. Both films in the franchise are terrible products. Strong, violent, aggressive and sexist in tone, KGF does not respect any of the basic rules of cinema. It’s more like a hypnotic chant from a teenage video game where the mumbling hero is the antisocial messiah of the downtrodden. It didn’t matter what the hero said or did. His very presence defined the arrogant and proletarian tone of the films. RRR is visually striking, remarkably. But its nationalism and its anti-colonial battle cry are as bogus as in Manmohan Desais Mard where, let us squirm, dogs and Indians were not allowed in colonial clubs. RRR was Mard without the ridiculously loud colonial villainy of Bob Christos. But there were plenty of evil white settlers in RRR, all trying to be the Bob Christos of this millennium. And if Mard had Amitabh Bachchan, RRR too; we couldn’t recognize it because it was split into two heroes, both prancing and heckling the gora log and behaving like Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire, as if to show the song was never set on the British Raj. I’m not saying that I didn’t enjoy RRR and Kantara. I did it. I loved their massive appeal and tireless energy. But these are not great movies. They are certainly no threat to Bollywood. Of course, Hindi cinema had a bad year. But we got blockbusters brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadiand Drishyam 2. 2023 starts with Pathane which will do for Shah Rukh Khan what Circus couldn’t do for Ranveer Singh. Ranveer need not worry. He has Karan Johars Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani coming. Then there is Kartik Aaryans Shehzada redefining the mass entertainment space with its supreme swag. Here is a prediction: these Hindi movies will be so huge that they will effectively erase the slander of 2022. All these three Q1 2023 films will decimate the disastrous box office performance of 2022. So please, dear South, stop pitying Bollywood. You have made successful films. You only made big movies in 2022 in Kerala. This is an other story. Subhash K Jhai is a journalist based in Patna. He’s been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. Read all the latest news, trending news and entertainment news here. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram gram.

