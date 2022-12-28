Major director calls Dave Bautista the wrestler-turned-GOAT actor







Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Dave Bautista or “Batista” to WWE fans has made an increasingly positive impression on Hollywood since his breakthrough in 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Unlike most wrestlers-turned-actors, he’s not stuck with the usual action and comedy roles, broadening his horizons to the point that in May 2021, FanByte’s Willow Catelyn Maclay dubbed him “the premier wrestling actor,” echoing a similar take. by Vinnie Mancuso of Collider in 2019. The directors he worked with seem to agree: in January 2021, “Guardians” director James Gunn explained in a since-deleted tweet threadhow Bautista has always let his characters wrap him around instead of consciously acting, and now “Glass Onion” director Rian Johnson has a similar take. “I absolutely agree 100% [that Bautista is the greatest wrestler-to-actor ever]“, began Johnson, responding to David Sims of The Atlantic in an interview published on Monday. “And I think someone like [Paul Thomas Anderson] will give him a real role and will look like a genius. As a person, Bautista is genuinely and immediately vulnerable when you meet him, and that’s what got me excited. He’s someone who has the physical attributes of someone who would play big, but he actually brings sensitivity to the role.” Johnson further said Bautista was the “Glass Onion” actor whose performance surprised him the most. “When I was writing [his character, a men’s-rights streamer named Duke Cody], I imagined a skinny dude trying to overcompensate,” he explained. “When Bautista was brought up, I was immediately taken with the idea. I’ve been a huge fan of his dramatic chops as an actor.” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is currently streaming on Netflix.

