Why wouldn’t Bollywood want to remember the year 2022, the number is shocking? –PressWire18

The year 2022 has been the best year for Tamil cinema so far in the past two decades. tamil industry At Mani Ratnam Ponniyin Selvan: 1 (RP: 1) And Kamal Haasan’s film Vikram ranked among the top 5 blockbuster films of Indian cinema worldwide.

PS: 1 has earned Rs 495 crore and Vikram has earned Rs 440 crore globally through acting. This gain from these two films is extraordinary in every way.

In this industry, at least 20 films out of 215 until December 31 were such that it has been very beneficial for its producers from the point of view of film, digital and satellite rights.

While Tamil film dazzled in terms of revenue, the Bollywood film industry remained lackluster in terms of revenue.

Already due to Kovid, in the past 2-3 years, Bollywood movies have suffered a huge setback at the box office. Even after the situation became normal, Hindi movie lovers turned to cinemas to see their favorite stars on the big screen again, but compared to Tamil movies, they couldn’t get that Bollywood spot in terms of income.

big tamil stars and movies

Not only in the country but also in the world, the films that have helped to make the Tamil industry a golden destination for success. All have a large and well-known star cast. that was the reason Kollywood engulfed the world. year Other top wholesalers include KGF: Chapter 2, RRR (both dubbed in Tamil), Beast, Valimai, Thiruchithambalam, Don, Sardaar and Love Today. Are included.

The only short film on this grossest list is Love Today. PS:1 is the second Tamil film after Rajinikanth 2.0 in 2018 to open worldwide. Has made a record of gross income i.e. total. Many people believe that if at the theater If it hadn’t aired on OTT 5 weeks after its release, it would have left Rajinikanth’s 2.0 behind in terms of revenue.

Even though It became the first film from Tamil Nadu to set a record earning Rs 105 crore in theatrical earnings share. Before that, no Tamil film had gained so many theaters in Tamil Nadu. Compared to PS: 1 release this year tamil movie Vikram also earned Rs 80 crore from theaters in Tamil Nadu.

These two films set a benchmark in the history of Tamil cinema. and why not It was appreciated by critics and the public with an enthusiasm never seen before. In fact, it was the wonderment of these two films that brought audiences back to theaters in the state. This year has been a golden year of dream fulfillment for Tamil cinema. Tamil cinema has grown and grown this year.

Well-known Kollywood distributor and exponent, Tiruppur Subramaniam, said, “This is probably the best year in the past two or three decades, as the film content has struck a chord with new age theater audiences, not only in Tamil Nadu but worldwide.

This year the adage content is king is true, otherwise how do you explain that a small film like Love Today earns almost 8 times more than its cost and becomes the highest grossing film of the year in terms of investment and return.

Subramaniam also says that the old Kollywood film industry rulebook is being rewritten and the public is getting clearer about watching and loving movies. He says that the PS:1 movie, based on the story of the Chola Empire, touched the hearts of the audience, while a mass masala i.e. entertainment-filled movie like Cobra was completely rejected by the public after a few shows.

How PS:1 achieved the title of resounding success

Shiva Ananth of Madras Talkies and its executive producer says,As it is based on a famous Tamil novel, it had great recall value. A crowd of spectators, including elderly people, gathered in the cinema hall for this film directed by Mani Ratnam.

People all over the world saw it and told about it, because of that it got great feedback and people came to watch it again and again, the result came out as a record collection of earnings of the movie.

The second hit film Vikram became a Tamil Nadu cult classic with a distributor share of Rs 80 crore as director Lokesh Kanagaraj created his own cinematic universe. He Kamal managed to give Haasan a new image as an action hero.

Seenu, Distributor and Exhibitor, Ace Pictures, explains, “Tamil cinema has gone international this year and has done exceptionally well at home (TN). Vikram is proof of that.

Of the shorts, only Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Today caused a stir due to its content and story. Connects with today’s younger generation. 15 to 20 films including ‘Kathuvakula Rendu Kadhal’ and Gatta Kushti made profitable the sale of theaters and rights (digital, satellite, overseas and dubbing/remake). OTT platforms have now made it clear that they will only buy the rights to theatrically released films.

Tamil producer and film historian Dhananjayan Govind states that Indian cinema surpassed the collection of Rs 12,000 crore at the domestic box office in 2022. A huge contribution to this has been the extraordinary South Indian cinema, which has Gave films like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 etc. About 55-60% of revenue came from non-Hindi films, especially from the south.

They said, “It was a great year for Tamil cinema as his other 3 films (KGF: Chapter 2, Beast and Valimai) grossed over Rs 100 crore at the TN box office. He helped the Indian film industry earn 2000 crores from only 1200 crores. This gain should be even greater in 2023 with many big budget films.

Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director of PVR, which has 83 screens in Tamil Nadu according toIt was a banner year for South Indian films at the domestic box office with blockbusters like KGF: Chapter 2, Kantara, PS:1, Vikram and a few others.

With 95% movie activity again equal to pre-Covid Overall things are looking up. We are expanding significantly in South India with more screens and big Tamil movies like Varisu and Thunivu will boost box office in early 2023.

Cinema halls in Tamil Nadu rocked

Tamil movies in Kollywood have not only rocked theaters in Tamil Nadu but also won bumpers across the world. For example Ponniyin Selvan: 1 earned Rs 105 crore from theaters in Tamil Nadu, while its global collection touched Rs 495 crore.

Similarly, Tamil film Vikram earned 80 crore in theaters in Tamil Nadu, while the worldwide collection is 440 crore. On the other hand, if we talk about Bollywood, its grossest film in the world, The Kashmir Files, earned only Rs 246.91 crore.

Kannada movie KGF: Chapter 2 left behind Tamil movies Ponniyin Selvan: 1 and Vikram in terms of global revenue and earned 1200 crores. 100 crores was spent to make this movie.

According to a report in The Hindu, this list of Tamil movies given below is collected only from theaters and commercial sources in Tamil Nadu and includes dubbed movies. These collections are based on a film’s estimated distribution share in theaters in Tamil Nadu.

For a film producer, Tamil Nadu theater revenue is only a part of the total film revenue. In most cases, revenues from digital and satellite television rights are much higher than film revenues. Whether a film is a success or a flop depends on whether the sale of the rights exceeds the cost of production.

Top 10 Highest Grossing Tamil Nadu Box Office Movies 2022

serial number Movie earnings (Based on estimated theatrical distributor share) 1 Ponniyin Selvan: 1 (PS: 1) Rs 105 million 2 VikramName Rs 80 million 3 animal Rs 62 billion 4 Valimai Rs 52 billion 5 KGF: Chapter 2 Rs 42 billion 6 put on Rs 36 billion 7 Thiruchithrambalam Rs 35 billion 8 RRR Rs 34 billion 9 love today Rs 27 billion ten Sardar Rs 26 billion

state of bollywood film industry 2022

Due to Kovid, in the past 2-3 years, Bollywood movies have suffered a huge box office setback. But once things got back to normal, moviegoers couldn’t wait to see their favorite stars back on the big screen. It shifted to cinemas, but even after that, the Bollywood industry remained behind the Tamil film industry in terms of revenue.

in this industry Karthik Aryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become the first Bollywood film of 2022 to hit the box office. This was followed by The Kashmir Files and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra.

According to a report from Box Office India, Ajay Devgan and Tabu’s Drishyam 2 also made the list of hit movies of the calendar year. Let’s take a look at some of the highest grossing Hindi movies of 2022 here.

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar in the lead roles. It grossed Rs 246.91 crore, making it the highest grossing Bollywood film at the Indian box office. The film shows the exodus of Pandits from Kashmir in the 1990s.

Brahmastra part one – Shiva

Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, is the second highest-grossing Hindi film. It grossed Rs 230.23 crore. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy played significant roles in this film. Shahrukh Khan appeared in a cameo in this film.

Drishyam 2

The film is a remake of a Malayalam hit of the same title. Ajay Devgan, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrinal Jadhav are reprising their roles while Tabu and Akshaye Khanna are the new star actors. Drishyam 2 became the third highest-grossing film at the box office. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film earned Rs 209.86 crore in India.

Maze 2

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-star Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 181.6 crore at the box office. The Bollywood horror comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee is a sequel to the 2007 film of the same name starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia Bhatt’s star earned Rs 126.32 crore at the Indian box office and became the 5th Bollywood film to make the list of box office mega hits.

It is based on the life of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a sex worker from Kamathipura, Mumbai, who after overcoming many struggles becomes an authoritarian political leader in the region.