‘They spoke repeatedly in Hindi’: Actor Siddharth alleges ‘harassment’ by CRPF at Mumbai airport





Actor Siddharth, who is widely regarded as one of the industry’s most outspoken stars, has taken to social media to reveal he and his elderly parents were ‘harassed’ by CRPF staff at Madurai Airport. The actor mentioned that the authorities repeatedly spoke in Hindi even after being asked to do so. Authorities continued to converse in English, he said. The actor shared the incident on his Instagram story. He mentioned, harassed for 20 minutes at Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my elderly parents take the coins out of their bags! And spoke to us repeatedly in Hindi after we were told to speak in English.” He said they humiliated his parents and “harassed” him. The actor further claimed that CRPF personnel were “Rude AF”. He concluded his statement in his story by saying, “The unemployed are showing their power.” Siddharth alleged that security personnel asked his parents to remove all the coins from the bag, and when his parents asked them to speak in English, they refused. He also mentioned that when his parents protested the hardships, they were told, “In India, it’s like that. Security at Madurai Airport, Tamil Nadu is handled by CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), which is run by the central government. On the film front, Siddharth was last seen in the Tamil and Telugu bilingual Maha Samudram, released in theaters in 2021. Directed by RX 100’s Ajay Bhupathi, Maha Samudram is a romantic drama. Siddharth is currently working on Indian 2, directed by S Shankar. The Kamal Haasan-directed film is a sequel to the 1996 classic of the same name. Indian 2 star Kajak Aggarwal as the leading lady. Also Read: A Glimpse of Noida’s Next International Airport at Jewar; EXCLUSIVE Pictures Also read: Two passengers tested positive for Covid in Kolkata

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/trending/story/they-repeatedly-spoke-in-hindi-actor-siddharth-alleges-harassment-by-crpf-at-madurai-airport-357969-2022-12-27 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos