Entertainment
I Wasn’t ‘Doubling Up’ With New Holocaust Commentary – The Hollywood Reporter
Whoopi Goldberg says she never meant her recent interview comments about Jewish identity and the Holocaust — which were criticized by Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt — to feel that she was ‘doubled down’ on previous ‘hurtful’ comments that led to her temporary suspension from her role as ABC moderator View.
In a statement sent Tuesday to The Hollywood ReporterGoldberg noted that her recent comments, made while she was doing press in London, were an attempt to “convey to the reporter what I said and why and attempted to tell this time”. However, she said, “I never intended to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments,” especially after “talking to and hearing from people like rabbis and friends old and new.”
“I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone told me. I believe the Holocaust was about race, and I’m still as sorry today as I was then for upsetting, hurting, and angering people. My sincere apologies again, especially to anyone who thought this was another rehash of the topic. I promise not,” she added. “In this time of rising anti-Semitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I have always stood with the Jewish people and always will. My support for them has not wavered and never will.
Goldberg’s statement follows Greenblatt’s own response earlier Tuesday calling for the Seen the host to apologize. The ADL CEO said the actor and TV host’s remarks, which were published in a recent Sunday time profile, were “deeply offensive and incredibly ignorant” in a Twitter Publish.
“Furthermore, Whoopi’s comments show a complete disregard for the multi-ethnic and multi-racial makeup of the Jewish community,” he wrote. “She must apologize immediately and commit to learning about the true nature of #anti-Semitism.”
In his social post, Greenblatt said that when Goldberg “made similar comments earlier this year, we made it clear how inherently racist the Nazi regime was.”
The in-depth interview with the UK outlet released on Saturday mainly focused on the manufacture of Until, the drama that traces the journey of Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie, in her fight for justice after the murder of her son. But Goldberg also spoke about her experiences as a black woman in Hollywood, quashed the culture, and made comments that seemed to show a fundamental misunderstanding of what it means to be a trans woman and a trans man.
When we talk about Until, Goldberg likened the process and experience to “Otto Frank publishing his daughter Anne’s journals,” according to the Sunday timeand also drew comparisons with the end of fiddler on the roofwritten as a musical by Joseph Stein and based on the Tevye stories by Sholem Aleichem (born Solomon J. Rabinowitz).
It was then that Goldberg and journalist Janice Turner got into a discussion that saw the Seen the host repeats previous sentiments shared on the talk show, then on The late show With Stephane Colbert in early 2022 on the origins of the Holocaust and whether the Jewish people could be considered a race. “My best friend said, ‘There’s a reason there’s no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race,” Goldberg said.
She went on to say that the Holocaust “did not originally concern” Jews, telling the outlet that the Nazis initially targeted those “considered mentally deficient”. When Turner countered, notably noting that the Nazis “saw Jews as a race” and “measured the heads and noses of Jews to ‘prove’ they were a separate race,” Goldberg replied, “Yes, but he’s the killer, isn’t he? he? The oppressor tells you what you are. Why do you believe them? They are Nazis. Why believe what they say?
“They did this to black people too,” she added. “But that doesn’t change the fact that you can’t tell a Jew on the street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That’s what I meant. But you’d have thought I’d taken a big, stinky old dump off the table with my buttocks bare.
In early February, Goldberg apologized for her past comments that the Holocaust was ‘not about race’, but simply ‘the inhumanity of man to man’ – while also describing the population global Jew as white – in a segment featuring Greenblatt on View. “Yesterday on the show, I misspoke,” Goldberg said at the time. “[The Holocaust] is indeed a matter of race, as Hitler and the Nazis viewed the Jews as an inferior race. Now words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and correct myself. I also stand with the Jewish people.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/whoopi-goldberg-apology-holocaust-adl-ceo-1235287842/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- I Wasn’t ‘Doubling Up’ With New Holocaust Commentary – The Hollywood Reporter
- When Indian Tennis basked in the sun
- Audios, video releases aim to blackmail and destroy, Imran Khan – PakistanFGN News
- Google dismisses engineer’s claim that AI really spoke to him
- Scheduled to arrive today, here is President Jokowi’s agenda in Bima
- Where would OU’s 2023 class rank among SEC teams?
- Earthquake: Earth shook again, tremors felt thrice from Nepal to Uttarakhand
- Bollywood still has room to incorporate ghazals: Srijani Ghosh
- The Fire Bolt Gladiator is an affordable smartwatch that looks a lot like the Apple Watch Ultra.
- Who’s on strike today? All dates for strikes by nurses, postal, railway, ambulance and border guards
- Biden arrives in US Virgin Islands to relax between holidays
- Keir Starmer has drawn up a government emergency plan in the middle of the revolving door of Downing Street | Politics | News