WeHo Chamber invites you to celebrate the New Year in West Hollywood

The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of things to do and places to visit to celebrate this year’s New Year in West Hollywood. Check out the list and click on the links for more information:

THE 1 HOTEL – HARRIET’S ROOFTOP

West Hollywood hasn’t seen a living room as tall as Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel West Hollywood. Its panoramic view is the star of the show; and this New Year’s Eve, we’re taking it to the next level with a live DJ spinning dynamic mashups. With the shimmering backdrop of the Los Angeles skyline as the backdrop, the city’s celebrities will dance and mingle, helping themselves to a five-hour premium open bar. Get a VIP package for luxuries like bottle service and reserved seating. From the vast greenery that fills the penthouse to the twinkling garlands, Harriet’s Rooftop is nothing short of majestic! Join us this NYE ​​as we count down to 2023 and fire up the new year

jbpnye.cravetickets.com

NYE 2023 WITH TY$ AT NIGHTINGALE PLAZA

Celebrate the New Year in West Hollywood with DJ Orator and Dre Sinatra and hip-hop superstar Ty Dolla $ign at Nightingale Plaza. This NYE, experience the best Hip-Hop night in LA at this hip nightclub with a cash bar and open bar, plush decor and a trendy 21+ crowd. Come dressed to kill as you step out of 2022 and into the new year surrounded by a gorgeous crowd in West Hollywood’s luxury party epicenter.

2023 BOOTSY BELLOWS NYE

Bootsy Bellows offers one of the best New Year’s Eve events on the infamous Sunset Strip. No matter the night, Bootsy is always populated by chic partiers, influencers and, of course, celebrities from A to Z. And this NYE ​​will be no different. The super-hot West Hollywood nightclub throws a party to remember; brimming with amenities like a premium 5-hour open bar, free midnight champagne toast, and a special live DJ spinning the hottest tracks from Top 40, Hip-Hop, House, and Mash-Up to keep the party busy in the New Year. For a taste of celebrity-studded nightlife action in Los Angeles, look no further than Bootsy Bellows – Hollywood’s hottest ticket to the good life. It’s going to be a wild NYE at this LA cherry party pad.

jbpnye.cravetickets.com

NEW YEAR’S PARTY 2023 DRAGONFLY HOLLYWOOD

Join the city’s savvy revelers at Dragonfly Hollywood, LA Hip-Hop’s hottest nightlife spot, for an electrifying NYE night. An hour-long premium bar keeps the party fueled and a special live DJ – with the help of the state-of-the-art sound system – presides over the dance floor with sizzling sets of Hip-Hop, Top 40, Reggaeton and everything in between. At noon, grab a complimentary champagne and join the crowds for a live countdown led by a DJ. For a taste of the high life, opt for a VIP package with exclusive table and bottle service, reserved seating and fast-track entry

jbpnye.cravetickets.com

NEW YEAR 2023 POPPY

Poppy opens its exclusive doors this New Year’s Eve for a megawatt celebration that will rock LA. NYE Night at Poppy picks up steam with a 5-hour premium open bar serving craft cocktails, bubbles and infusions. Patrons can dance the night away to live DJs who spin the hottest top 40s, hip-hop and house in open format. Before the stroke of midnight, raise a complimentary glass of champagne and join the DJ in a live countdown to the New Year. To party like Hollywood royalty, choose from a selection of VIP packages offering priority entry, reserved seating and bottle service.

jbpnye.cravetickets.com

BOHEMIAN DAY

Celebrate an unforgettable night at La Boheme x French Tuesdays Official NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY! Featuring live performances with aerials, burlesque dancers, DJs and more! We will be offering a special NYE dinner for $85 per person.

New Year’s Eve Cabaret by French Tuesdays (General Admission Tickets) Tickets, Sat, Dec 31 2022 at 19:00 | Eventbrite

BOA STEAKHOUSE&KATANA

Let the countdown begin! BOA and Katana have created a special prix fixe menu to celebrate the new year, complete with live music, party favors and a midnight champagne toast.

Home | IDG (innovativedining.com)

EMPLOYEES ONLY

Dance the night away this New Year’s Eve at Employees Only with sounds from DJ Veggi Beats🍸💎 Join employees only + ring in EO 2023 style with a 5-hour premium open bar, platter of past hors d’oeuvres, photo booth and midnight toast.

SOUL MATE

Ring in the New Year with Tapas & Speakeasy by Soulmate! Early and late seating includes a handmade 4-5 course tapas menu featuring some of Soulmate’s most popular dishes and exciting new things to try. Later seats also include a champagne toast, live DJs pumping out great music, and a midnight balloon drop. Check out our extensive cocktail list with choices for every palate, or treat yourself to a bottle of champagne to wave goodbye to 2022!

NYE 2022 | My website (soulmateweho.com)

THE ABBEY

Celebrate the New Year the right way! Book your tables today for The Abbey’s Black & Gold Midnight Soir!

gay bars | The Abbey Food & Bar – West Hollywood | West Hollywood (theabbeyweho.com)

EPs & LPs