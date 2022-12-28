Ben Shapiro mocked for ignorant rant against Netflix’s Glass Onion





Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) AFP via Getty Images Right-wing culture warrior Ben Shapiro is known for posting fiery rants online, and his notoriously ill-informed takes on pop culture always seem to ensure his posts go viral (Shapiro sparked an avalanche of memes after criticizing Cardi Bs WAPwhich is still regularly referenced to this day). Shapiro watched Netflix’s new murder mystery Glass Onion (Rian Johnstons followed by Knives out), and wanted the world to know that he didn’t like her very much. Shapiro posted a long rant on Twitter pointing out his ignorance of murder mystery stories, describing his experience of being misled by big misdirect films, a standard genre trope, as being actively deceived by the writer. I regret to inform you that Glass Onion is actively evil, Shapiro wroteadding that the first half of the film is complete misdirection and a waste of time. We only find out that the actual murder was supposed to investigate an hour and ten minutes into the movie, plus a whole new backstory, he tweeted. Were actively deceived by the writer. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Shapiro went on to say that the story itself in the purest form of incredible laziness. It relies on not one, not two, but three bad writing tropes: an identical twin, a complete diary, and a moron murderer. We get an hour of lost time, as we have to make up for the fact that the murderer is perfectly obvious from the first moment. It’s fine to dislike Johnson’s movie, obviously, but criticizing a murder mystery for daring to mislead the audience isn’t exactly insightful criticism, especially a simple movie like Glass Onion, which does not attempt to fool the viewer; it’s just a fun and silly thriller. Twitter users, ever eager to dunk on Shapiro, enjoyed poking fun at the film’s misguided criticism from right-wing pundits. Others clips posted of Shapiro discussing his failed attempts to sell comedy scripts to Hollywood, and excerpts from Shapiro’s own creative writing (which reads exactly as one might imagine, a sheltered suburbanite feverish fantasy about a racially divided public school) . But it wasn’t just the plot of Glass Onion it offended Shapiro, but political films, which poke fun at manosphere influencers peddling a distorted version of masculinity, devoid of empathy and vegetables. Glass Onion also features an unflattering portrayal of a billionaire, Miles Bron (Edward Norton), a narcissistic jerk whose inner circle is made up of sycophants who despise him on a personal level but maintain the facade of friendship for the money. For some reason, this portrayal seemed to really irritate Shapiro, who seemed to interpret the character as a direct parody of Elon Musk. Glass Onion was written long before Musk bought Twitter and destroyed his reputation, but tellingly enough, several Musk fans assumed that the Nortons character was a replacement for Musk. Shapiro went on to say that Johnson’s politics are as lazy as his writing. His view of the universe is that Elon Musk is a bad, stupid man, and anyone who likes him in media, politics, or tech is paid for by him. It’s an incredibly stupid theory, since Musk is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in human history. Musk, who is extremely active on Twitter, didn’t comment on the film and didn’t even reward Shapiros’ flattering comment with a crying laughing emoji. Rian Johnson, also a bit of a Twitter addict, didn’t comment directly on Shapiros’ criticisms, but did. prefer a tweet which referenced Shapiros’ rant, as well as a positive review of the film. After being mocked by almost every Twitter user, Shapiro returned to the subject a few hours later, writing this The Last JediRian Johnson controversial star wars movie, sucks too.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/danidiplacido/2022/12/28/ben-shapiro-mocked-for-ignorant-rant-against-netflixs-glass-onion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos